The Office spin-off The Paper is here: Release date, cast, where to watch and more

Are you a fan of The Office? Then get ready to witness the humor and painfully relatable banter again, as The Paper, Peacock’s newest mockumentary, finally has a launch date. According to Variety, the series, billed as a follow-up to The Office, will kick things off with four episodes dropping on September 4. This will be followed by two new episodes every Thursday until September 25. With new twists and a familiar comedic rhythm, The Paper promises to deliver dry wit, quirky characters, and workplace chaos all over. The Paper will premiere on September 4. It is a spin-off of The Office.(X/Peacock)

Peacock also dropped a post sharing the release date of the series. The post revealed that the show will be centered around the workings of a newspaper.

Cast of The Paper revealed

The Paper will star Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore as the leads. Oscar Nunez returns to familiar ground, reprising his beloved role of Oscar Martinez from The Office. New faces like Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young, and Tim Key round out the cast. We bet, with this mix of seasoned talent and rising stars, the newsroom’s going to be chaotic for sure.

The official logline of the show states, “The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it.”

Is the trailer for The Paper out?

At the NBCUniversal upfront presentation, a first look at The Paper was dropped, giving a peek inside the world of the Toledo Truth-Teller. In the trailer, the familiar documentary crew wanders through the newsroom, capturing the quirky energy, until the camera lands on a familiar face. Yep, Oscar (played by Oscar Nunez) is back, now crunching numbers as the paper’s accountant.

The Paper, a new offshoot of The Office, comes from the minds of Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, who also serve as executive producers. Joining them are Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, the original creators of the British version that started it all.

