Craig Robinson aka Darry from The Office announces his retirement from comedy; everything to know

Craig Robinson, best known for playing the laid-back and lovable warehouse foreman Darryl Philbin in hit series The Office, has announced that he's stepping away from comedy! In a heartfelt Instagram post, the 53-year-old actor and comedian, who also played Doug “The Pontiac Bandit” Judy in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, revealed he’s quitting the industry that made him a household name for “something bigger”. Craig Robinson aka Darryl from The Office

“Just want you to hear it from me. I am quitting comedy, but not for nothing. It’s been an amazing run, and y’all been amazing and wonderful. But I’m following something bigger. So, you know, thank you so much. I love you, and stay tuned,” Robinson shared in the first video.

While he didn’t reveal exactly what this “something bigger” is, Robinson did hint at his next chapter — launching a small business. In a follow-up video, he admitted he’s run into some early challenges, captioning the post, “Turns out having a dream and building a business with your friends are two VERY different things. I can’t go into detail just yet, but for real though any help would be huge.”*

He also reached out to fans and fellow entrepreneurs for guidance, saying, “Big shoutout to all my small business owners. Hey, you guys got any advice for me while I’m trying to get my business afloat?” But longtime fans couldn’t help but sense something more behind his tone, sparking speculation that the announcement might just be a clever marketing setup for a new show or comedy special.

“Yeah we ain’t failing for that, Doug Judy!” was one comment. Another netizen asked comically, “Opening a warehouse for paper perchance??” One more comment under the post said, “The same energy as when I announce I’m getting bangs.”

On a more serious note, Robinson’s announcement didn’t go unnoticed by his comedy peers. Among those cheering him on was The Office co-star Kate Flannery, who commented on his Instagram post, “We love you, craig!!! Go big, my friend!!!”

Though the announcement marks the end of an era for fans who’ve long adored his signature charm, Robinson’s retirement from comedy might just be the beginning of another success story, this time, off-screen. Stay tuned, indeed.