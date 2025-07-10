Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 19- Cast, premiere, and everything we know so far

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 18 served a chilling ride, bringing closure to the gripping Sicarius arc, but it's not the end of the road for the show. In fact, Paramount+ had already kicked off the production of Season 19 even before the finale of the last installment aired. The early green light to the show echoes its massive fan following. So, what new surprises await in Season 19, and which predators are waiting to be figured out? Here's all you need to know about the upcoming season. The new season of Criminal Minds: Evolution began filming on May 30.(Instagram/criminalminds)

Criminal Minds: Evolution new season release date

With filming underway for the new season of Criminal Minds: Evolution, a 2026 premiere seems most likely, as reported by Parade. There’s no official release date yet. Seems like fans of the show will need to be patient a little longer.

The show officially entered into production on May 30. The announcement was made on the official handle of Criminal Minds.

Is Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 4 or Season 19?

FYI, Criminal Minds: Evolution is heading into its fourth season on Paramount+. But since it is a continuation of the original Criminal Minds, which has 15 seasons, many consider this the 19th installment of the show.

Cast of Criminal Minds: Evolution

Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez, and Aisha Tyler are all set to return for Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 19. The core BAU team remains the same, which includes Matthew Gray Gubler, who essayed the role of Dr. Spencer Reid in the series, and made a cameo appearance last season. The actor may reprise his role once more, but nothing has been announced officially so far.

How did Criminal Minds Season 18 end?

The Season 18 finale revealed the mysterious disciple pulling the strings behind the events of the season. It turns out to be Tessa (played by Jordana Spiro), the same woman Voit’s uncle Cyrus (Silas Weir Mitchell) had kidnapped.

Showrunner Erica Messer told Parade that the show will feature a time leap of a year.

FAQs

Is a new season of Criminal Minds: Evolution in the cards?

Yes, Season 19 has been officially confirmed and is already in production.

Is the release date of Criminal Minds: Evolution S19 out?

There’s no official date yet.

Who’s returning for Season 19?

Main cast members like Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster, and Aisha Tyler are likely to return.