Star Trek: Strange New Worlds to conclude with shorter 5th season on Paramount+

Paramount+ has announced that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will conclude with its fifth and final season. The last season will include only six episodes, instead of the usual ten. This development comes as part of Paramount Global’s cost-cutting efforts, including its announcement last August to reduce 15 percent of its U.S. workforce in response to challenging economic conditions within the industry. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds to conclude with shorter Season 5

“We’re deeply grateful to Paramount+ for the chance to complete our five-season mission, just as we envisioned it, alongside our extraordinary cast and crew. And to the passionate fans who’ve boldly joined us on this journey — THANK YOU,” said executive producers Akiva Goldsman, Henry Alonso Myers and Alex Kurtzman in a joint statement, per The Hollywood Reporter. With three more spectacular seasons ahead for you to see and enjoy, this adventure is far from over,” they added.

Season 3 drops this summer

The third season of Strange New Worlds premieres on Thursday, July 17. This season will continue right after the dramatic season two cliffhanger, with the Enterprise crew dealing with the deadly alien race known as the Gorn. The season promises a mix of faith, duty, romance, comedy and mystery, and will even experiment with storytelling styles that have not been used in any other Star Trek series before.

Anson Mount returns as Captain Pike, alongside Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun and Martin Quinn. Paul Wesley is also back as a young Captain Kirk. Guest stars of this season include Rhys Darby, Patton Oswalt and Carol Kane.

Seasons 4 and 5 still ahead

Even though the fifth season will be shorter, fans do not need to worry about saying goodbye too soon. Season four is already in production and will follow the usual 10-episode format. Season five will start filming later this year. That means the series is expected to run at least until 2027 or 2028.

What’s next for Star Trek?

Even as Strange New Worlds winds down, the Star Trek universe is staying busy. Paramount+ is working on Starfleet Academy, a new series focused on a fresh group of young cadets. Starring Holly Hunter, the show wrapped filming in February and is expected to launch in late 2025 or early 2026.

The streaming platform also recently tried out a movie spin-off, Star Trek: Section 31, with Michelle Yeoh.

FAQs

1. Is Star Trek: Strange New Worlds ending?

Yes, the show will end with Season 5, which will have six episodes.

2. When does Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 come out?

Season 3 premieres on July 17 on Paramount+.

3. How many episodes are in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Seasons 3 and 4?

Both Season 3 and Season 4 will have 10 episodes each.