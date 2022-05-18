Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Black Bolt actor Anson Mount opens up on his surprise cameo

Marvel’s latest film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness kept the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s newest tradition of cameos alive. Just like Spider-Man: No Way Home before it, the film also brought back several actors reprising their Marvel roles from other film or TV series. The majority of these cameos were in the form of the Illuminati- the superhero society from Earth-838, whom Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) encounters while travelling across the multiverse. Now, one of the actors from the Illuminati has finally opened up about appearing in the film. Also read: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness screenwriter reveals if John Krasinski’s Mr Fantastic has an MCU future

In the film, as Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) travels to Earth-838, he is introduced to the superhero team called Illuminati. This included a number of celeb cameos, ranging from Patrick Stewart to Hayley Atwell and John Krasinski. Among them was actor Anson Mount, who played the superhero Black Bolt. Interestingly, Anson had played a different version of Black Bolt on Marvel’s TV series Inhumans a few years ago.

On Tuesday, Anson tweeted an image of the comic book version of the character and said he was finally able to talk about his cameo. However, he did not give out too many spoilers. "Finally able to discuss this without providing too many spoilers. Getting the call from Kevin Feige was one of the most unexpected of my life. It was an honor & joy to finally work with Sam Raimi who reached out to engage me on how best to do this. Beyond grateful for the experience,” he wrote.

Anson Mount's tweet about his role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

In the film, Anson’s Black Bolt was killed along with the rest of the Illuminati by the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) in a rather gruesome twist. While many fans felt underwhelmed that their favourite characters were brought back only to be killed off in minutes, many appreciated Anson’s cameo. Fans liked that unlike Inhumans, in the Multiverse of Madness, the character’s costume was comic accurate.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has had a strong start at the box office. The Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen-starrer has been loved by fans and critics alike. The film is closing in on a $1 billion at the global box office and has earned over ₹120 crore in India alone. Directed by Sam Raimi, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness released in theatres on May 6.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON