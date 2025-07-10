Big Brother’s new season premiere is almost here. The cast has been revealed, the houseguests have moved in and a dedicated audience is ready to see what the latest season has to offer them. Officially labelled as ‘Big Brother: A Summer of Mystery’, this season will follow the antics of the 16 announced houseguests in addition to another mystery guest whose identity remains under wraps. Is Big Brother on tonight? When and where to stream the premiere(Instagram )

CBS had earlier described this outing as one that will include a “masked visitor, a secret accomplice and the shocking arrival of a 'Mystery Houseguest' whose identity will remain under wraps … at least for now." In a conversation with USA Today, host Julie Chen revealed that the mystery contestant is a polarizing personality, each decorative item in the house has a larger purpose and meaning attached to it and this season will also see the return of the famed bunk beds which haven’t been pulled out ever since the show’s debut in 2000.

Here are the details on when and where to stream this season’s episodes:

When can I watch the premiere?

The 90-minute premiere episode will stream on Thursday (July 10) at 8 PM ET on CBS. Live streams will start from Sunday (July 13). Following the premiere on July 10, new episodes will air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET / PT, followed by hour long shows on Thursdays – featuring live evictions – and Sundays at 8 p.m., CBS told USA Today.

Where can I watch the premiere?

New episodes of the show will be released on CBS OR CBS.com. Those with an active subscription to Paramount+Premium can also stream the show there. Subscription to the platform is currently available at $0.99/month for the first two months followed by a charge of $12.99/month after. This offer, however, ends on July 13.

Those wishing to opt for a live streaming service instead can look at DIRECTV which has a variety of flexible subscription programs starting at $59.99/month in addition to a free five-day trial.

fuboTV offers $20 off the first month after a seven-day free trial. Those who have an active subscription of SlingTV, YouTubeTV, or Hulu + LiveTV can also stream the show live or on-demand.

Paramount+Premium can be added to your Prime Video or Hulu account for an additional $12.99/ month. Amazon Prime offers a seven-day free trial and is offering a two-month deal at $0.99/month.

As reported by Decider, the season premiere will be released on Friday (July 11) for Paramount+Essential subscribers. Once the Big Brother live feed begins this weekend, it can be viewed on Paramount+Premium and Pluto TV.

– By Stuti Gupta