Big Brother season 27 cast: Full list from Morgan Pope to Keanu Soto

Big Brother is back - and this time, it's keeping things mysterious. The season 27 premieres Thursday, July 10, on CBS. As the makers said, viewers must get ready for more than just the usual alliances and blindsides. According to USA Today, there is a masked visitor, a secret accomplice, and one houseguest whose identity is being kept under wraps. For now, they're just calling them the “Mystery Houseguest.” But while fans wait to find out who that surprise contestant is, there’s a full cast of 16 others already heading into the house - and they’re ready to play. Meet Big Brother Season 27 cast.(X)

Big Brother Season 27 cast: from bull riders to gamers

This year, at Big Brother, players come from all over the map and bring a mix of jobs, personalities and game plans. There's Adrian, a carpenter from San Antonio who says he’s the best Big Brother player the world hasn’t seen yet. Amy, an insurance agent from California, says she knows how to win because she knows how to connect with people.

Ashley, a New York attorney, has been watching the show since childhood and says she’s ready to get her hands dirty. Ava, an art instructor living in New York City, put it simply: “I’m broke, and I’ll do what it takes to win,' informs USA Today.

Then there is Clifton, a podcast host from Charlotte who goes by “Captain Will” and promises big energy. Isaiah, a 23-year-old from Utah, plans to “sweep away the competition like a janitor.”

Others include Jimmy, a strategy consultant; Katherine, a server from South Carolina who says faking it comes naturally to her; and Keanu, a personal trainer from Texas who’s also done improv.

There is also Kelley, who calls herself a “farm kid with grit.” Lauren, a Southern bridal consultant, says she’s sweet on the outside but not afraid to crush people in comps. Mickey wants to stay under the radar - until it’s time to strike. Morgan, a model and gamer, says she’s bringing the tea. Vince, who’s unemployed, wants to treat the game like a week-by-week survival test.

And finally, there’s Zach, a marketing manager from Atlanta, who says his goal is to find people’s deepest secrets and use them when it counts.

Full list of cast members

Here’s a quick list of all 16 houseguests joining the house this season:

Keanu Soto, 33 – Dungeon master

Lauren Domingue, 22 – Bridal consultant

Isaiah “Zae” Frederich, 23 – Salesperson

Rylie Jeffries, 27 – Professional bull rider

Kelley Jorgensen, 29 – Web designer

Ashley Hollis, 25 – Attorney

Amy Bingham, 43 – Insurance agent

Mickey Lee, 35 – Event curator

Katherine Woodman, 23 – Fine dining server

Zach Cornell, 27 – Marketing manager

Adrian Rocha, 23 – Carpenter

Vince Panaro, 34 – Unemployed

Ava Pearl, 24 – Aura painter

Jimmy Heagerty, 25 – AI consultant

Morgan Pope, 33 – Gamer

Cliffton “Will” Williams, 50 – College sports podcaster

Big Brother Season 27 premiere night and where to watch

The new season kicks off July 10 with a 90-minute premiere episode on CBS. From there, Big Brother will stick to its usual schedule of multiple weekly episodes, featuring competitions, nominations, and evictions.

Live feeds will be available on Paramount+ with Showtime. Pluto TV is also offering real-time access for viewers who want to keep tabs on the house as it all unfolds.

No word yet on when the “Mystery Houseguest” will appear - but CBS says surprises are coming fast.

FAQs

When does Big Brother 27 start?

Thursday, July 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

How many houseguests are there this season?

Sixteen contestants, plus one “mystery guest” yet to be revealed.

Where can I watch Big Brother live feeds?

On Paramount+ with Showtime, and also on Pluto TV.

What’s different about this season?

The theme is ‘A Summer of Mystery’ - with secret roles and one unknown houseguest.