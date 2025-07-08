Search
Zach Cornell and Vince Panaro in Big Brother 27? New promo teases possible cast reveal

Edited by Sumanti Sen
Published on: Jul 08, 2025 03:32 PM IST

Big Brother released a promo featuring five of its house guests for the upcoming season and it may just have dropped its biggest spoiler in the process.

Big Brother released a promo featuring five of its house guests for the upcoming season 27 and it may just have dropped its biggest spoiler in the process. The show typically conceals the identity of its houseguests until the premiere but the promo gave enough clues for eagle-eyed fans to locate the identities of all five houseguests featured through careful online investigations.

New Big Brother promo teases possible cast reveal (@BBigBrotherBuzz/X)

The cast sneak peek was released by the show on July 6.

Possible cast revealed

As per Screen Rant’s information from spoiler accounts like Hamsterwatch, the first five houseguests set to enter Big Brother 27 appear to be the following:

· Zach Cornell (former professional baseball player)

· Ashley Hollis (lawyer)

· Isaiah Frederich (student)

· Katherine Woodman (PR major)

· Vince Panaro (former baseball player)

Many were happy to see the noted absence of influencers from the list- an issue that has been the persistent complaint of devoted fans for previous seasons’ casting. The lack of individuals entering the house for social media gains means fans can expect to see people who are genuinely interested in performing the activities and actually know the show by heart.

The probable cast revealed so far is a well-balanced strategic mix of diverse players who have already invoked the intrigue of fans online.

Fans react

Ever since the promo dropped, fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts about the new cast, placing their bets on what the new season has in store for them and even who they expect will come off as the winner.

Most fans seemed to have their bets placed on the girl in the blue shirt, Ashley, taking the win home.

Given the energy and change of pace being brought to this season, it’s obvious that fans are excited to see where this new bunch of houseguests will take matters and can’t wait to see the new season unfold.

Big Brother 27 will premiere on CBS on July 10 (Thursday) at 8 PM EDT.

– By Stuti Gupta

