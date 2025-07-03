Inside Big Brother Season 27 house: All you need to know about Hotel Mystère theme. See photos

Reality show Big Brother is back to mark its 25th anniversary with a brand new season that allows fans to dive into “A Summer of Mystery.” This time, the long-running CBS show has been transformed into a whodunit set inside the Hotel Mystère. Here's all you need to know about Big Brother Season 27, which kicks off next week. Inside Big Brother Season 27 house: All you need to know(Instagram)

Big Brother Season 27: What to expect?

With Julie Chen Moonves returning as the host, the latest Big Brother season promises several unexpected twists and turns, which include a masked visitor, a secret accomplice, as well as the introduction of a “Mystery Houseguest,” whose identity has been kept a secret at least for now.

CBS confirmed that the official theme for Season 27 of the hit reality series will be “Big Brother: A Summer of Mystery.”

This year, the houseguests will be required to spend the summer at the Hotel Mystère. The Big Brother house witnessed significant transformation and appears quite luxurious as well as haunted, with each of its rooms telling its own story.

CBS has described the new home for houseguests as a "suspense-filled hotel," which is filled with many secrets, hidden passageways as well as a mysterious vibe that “sets the stage for a summer of intrigue.”

All about Hotel Mystère

According to Men's Journal, the reception area of the new house features a wall of 75 antique key boxes, some of them holding clues and skeleton keys. This hints towards a secret that could be unlocking real advantages as the season unfolds.

The living room has statues of a queen, a bishop and a knight looming from the balcony. One of the bedrooms contains beds made from wooden crates, while the walls are adorned with rubber masks.

Hotel Mystère has a sleeper car bunk room, which has been hidden behind a concealed entrance. It revives the old memories of the bunkbed layout. Big Brother contestants will have an upstairs lounge, featuring velvet daybeds.

Another major highlight of the Hotel Mystère is the rooftop garden kitchen, which has been designed to make it look like an open-air escape. It has a 10-foot round table where contestants can sit and enjoy their meals.

FAQs:

1. What's the schedule for Big Brother Season 27?

The series will make its premiere on July 10 at 8 PM ET on CBS, followed by a 90-minute episode on July 13 at 8 PM ET. New episodes will air on Wednesdays at 8 PM ET, while there will be hour-long shows on Thursdays (live evictions) and Sundays at 8 PM.

2. Where to watch Big Brother Season 27 in the US?

Big Brother will be aired throughout on CBS. Besides this, fans who have subscriptions of Paramount+ Premium as well as Pluto TV viewers can watch the show on the platforms' 'Big Brother' live feeds.

3. Who is there in Big Brother Season 27?

As of now, CBS has not yet released cast details.