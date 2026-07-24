Ludhiana: On-duty PSPCL SDO alleges assault at Dugri grid substation

An on-duty Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) sub-divisional officer (SDO) was allegedly assaulted by a group of residents at the 66-KV Dugri grid substation late Wednesday night after rain-triggered technical faults led to prolonged power outages in several parts of the city. The incident comes amid the ongoing PSPCL employees’ strike, during which a majority of technical staff, including linemen, grid employees and field workers, have stayed away from duty. (HT File)

The incident occurred at a time when the utility’s technical workforce was on strike, forcing senior officers to operate substations with skeletal staff. According to PSPCL officials, the Dugri grid was being managed by SDO Gurvinder Singh and only one lineman when the incident took place.

Officials said heavy rain on Wednesday night resulted in multiple feeder faults across Ludhiana. An incoming fault at the 66-KV Dugri grid further disrupted power supply to several feeders, resulting in prolonged outages in the surrounding areas. With most technical staff on strike, restoration work was delayed as only limited manpower was available to attend faults.

Around 12.30 am, nearly 20-25 residents allegedly entered the grid premises and confronted the officials over the delay in restoring electricity. The argument soon escalated, following which the group allegedly abused the SDO, threw away his dinner and physically assaulted him while he was on duty. The lineman present at the site was also allegedly threatened. The two employees managed to alert senior officials, following which the situation was brought under control.

The incident comes amid the ongoing PSPCL employees’ strike, during which a majority of technical staff, including linemen, grid employees and field workers, have stayed away from duty, leaving senior officers to handle emergency operations and maintain power supply.

Chief engineer, PSPCL Central Zone, Jagdev Singh Hans said the department has sought police action.

Our officers were performing emergency duties under extremely difficult circumstances to restore electricity supply. Assaulting public servants while they are on duty is completely unacceptable. We have submitted a written complaint at Dugri police station and requested strict legal action against those involved, Hans said.

Police officials confirmed that a written complaint has been received at Dugri police station and the matter is under inquiry. Appropriate action will be taken after examining the complaint and identifying those involved, they said.