Ludhiana police busts tyre theft gang, son of factory owner, aides held

The local CIA unit of police commissionerate have busted a tyre theft gang on Thursday who was allegedly behind a series of tyre thefts in the city’s high-security Rakh Bagh area, arresting two suspects and recovering stolen property linked to a recent theft of a Toyota Fortuner parked near the deputy commissioner’s residence. Police investigations further revealed that the duo was also allegedly involved in a previous tyre theft in the same locality. (HT Photo)

The arrested accused has been identified as Sukhjit Singh, 23, of Star Colony and Aman Kumar, 21, of Gill village. Police recovered all four tyres of the stolen Fortuner, along with the Brezza car allegedly used in the crime, a hydraulic jack and iron rods used to remove the wheels. Sukhjit’s father owns a manufacturing unit, while Aman Kumar is a labourer. A case has been booked on July 22 under Section 303 (2) ( theft) under the Bhartiya Nayaya Sanhita.

According to deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Harpal Singh, the theft took place during the night of July 18, when thieves removed all four tyres, along with the rims, from a Fortuner parked outside a residence in Rakh Bagh. The vehicle was left balanced on bricks, triggering concerns over security in one of Ludhiana’s most sensitive residential zones.

Following the registration of a case at Division Number 8 police station, the police officials analysed evidence and tracked down the suspects. Following the information provided by the accused the police recovered the stolen tyres from the godown of the manufacturing unit of Sukhjit Singh’s father.

Police investigations further revealed that the duo was also allegedly involved in a previous tyre theft in the same locality. In that incident, all four tyres of a Hyundai i20 parked outside a residence were stolen in a similar manner.

The i20 theft occurred on the night of May 14, when Rakh Bagh resident Gunish Jain parked his vehicle outside his home. The next morning, his driver discovered that all four tyres had been removed. Although a complaint was lodged at the time, police formally registered an FIR on July 22 after linking the arrested suspects to the crime.

Inspector Avtar Singh, incharge at CIA staff 1 stated that the accused have no past criminal record. The accused indulged in criminal activities to make some easy money. The Brezza car recovered from the accused belongs to a friend of his father, who parked the same at their home as he wanted to go out of station for a few days.