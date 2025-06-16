AC temp regulation debate: Is it big brother move? Citizens debate, social media flooded with memes

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recently issued a red alert for the Capital as the city’s ‘feels like’ soared to 51.9°C. With several heatwaves having scorched most parts of north India, the Central government’s plan to introduce regulations for air conditioner temperatures has been a tough pill to swallow for many. Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced under the new provision that the temperature standardisation for ACs will be set between 20°C and 28°C.(Photo: Shutterstock and Shahbaz Khan/PTI )

The feels like temperature in Delhi recently reached 51.9 degree Celsius. (Photo: Raj K Raj/ HT)

Under the proposed guidelines, AC settings will be limited to a standard range of 20°C and 28°C to improve energy efficiency and reduce power consumption, Union Minister for Power, Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar announced this week.

Regarding air conditioning standards, a new provision is being implemented soon. The temperature standardisation for ACs will be set between 20°C to 28°C, meaning we won’t be able to cool below 20°C or warm above 28°C. This is a first-of-its-kind experiment, aiming to standardise temperature settings. - Manohar Lal Khattar, Union Minister for Power, Housing and Urban Affairs

The proposal has been received with mixed reactions and sparked public debate. Among those describing this as a much-needed measure is designer Rina Dhaka. “The intent behind the plan is well-thought; if this helps reduce electricity load and is overall advantageous for the environment, it should be appreciated,” she notes. However, she adds, “The only issue is that if it becomes martial, then it is frightening for citizens. But if it comes as a suggestion, it sounds much better.”

On the other hand, several questions have been raised about the practicality of this decision amid record-breaking heat. Ashish Singh, COO of Cafe Delhi Heights, feels this will put undue pressure on the service industry. He adds: “Our customers expect to feel comfortable if they come to dine-in in this scorching heat. There is an ambient optimal temperature that must be maintained at all times. Depending on how crowded the restaurant gets, we constantly adjust AC temperature, sometimes bringing it down to 15-16°C. Such a rule will impact not just our service but also hamper our reputation.”

The aam janta is also equally panicked at the thought of losing cool environs. Maanik Gupta, an entrepreneur, notes, “A red alert has been declared in the Capital, but it’s difficult to generalise the whole country’s weather basis one parameter. Being told that we can’t even decide the temperature of our own AC sounds a bit too much. How can the government dictate that and give a go-ahead for such an absurd rule?”

