Big Brother 2025: Who is that 17th houseguest? Cast's surprising reaction

Well, well, well… Big Brother fans, the game just got a huge shake-up. Season 27 officially kicked off, and yes, that mysterious 17th houseguest we’ve all been speculating about? They're already inside the Big Brother house. And no, we still don’t know exactly who it is. But the reactions from the other houseguests? Absolutely priceless. The premiere of Big Brother Season 27 introduces a secret 17th houseguest, eliciting priceless reactions from housemates like Ava and Zach.(CBS)

Cast reacts, seeing the mystery guest

Entertainment Weekly's exclusive photos show the moment the mystery guest entered, jaws dropped. Literally. Ava’s face says it all. Dressed in a laid-back hippie-style hat, she looks like she just saw a ghost.

Right next to her, Morgan is mid-reaction, swinging an arm that screams, ‘What is happening?!’ It's dramatic, chaotic, and pure Big Brother.

Then there’s Zach, who was apparently so blown away that he sprang out of his seat and ended up cropped completely out of the original frame. Whether it was an accidental blunder or a savvy move to grab a solo moment in front of the cameras, it worked because the next shot shows Zach huddled with fellow contestant Vince, clearly deep in bro-mode over the sudden arrival.

Speaking of Vince, he’s stretching out like an NBA forward in the paint, boxing out the competition for maximum camera real estate.

But that’s not all. Another houseguest, Ashley, was also caught mid-gasp. No funky hat this time, but the same open-mouthed shock.

Who is this wildcard 17th houseguest causing all the drama?

CBS dropped a cryptic clue to tease their identity, something with keys.

“When I was told who this person is, I had to expect the unexpected!”host Julie Chen Moonves told Entertainment Weekly.

“I never expected that person. And I was very excited because, in my opinion, getting that person is epic. And that person is also very polarizing. So there’s going to be a strong reaction in both directions for this mystery houseguest.”

Want to see it all go down? Tune into the 90-minute Big Brother Season 27 premiere tonight, 10 July, on CBS and find out for yourself who’s behind that door.