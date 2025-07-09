Big Brother 27 live feeds won't start until this date, and fans are fuming

Big Brother 27 fans are in for a shock as a recent social media post revealed that the live feed for the show will start much later than they expected. This change will hamper viewers’ experience as they will now miss out on seeing some of the early politics among the houseguests. Big Brother 27 starts July 10.(Instagram/ CBS)

Sharon Tharp, a news publisher for Parade Magazine, shared the news via a post on social media. “The #bb27 live feeds kick off Sunday, July 13 at 9:30 p.m. PT,” the post read.

Live feed delayed by five days

Big Brother 27 houseguests are scheduled to move into the house on Tuesday (July 8) and the premiere is scheduled for Thursday (July 10). The live stream, on the other hand, won’t start before Sunday (July 13), as mentioned by the post which leaves a five-day margin in between for devoted viewers to miss out on real-time action.

Although the tradition of delaying the live feed in comparison to the premiere is a continuation of many past seasons as well, the delay usually hasn’t been pushed for more than two to three days, as per Screen Rant. Needless to say, this five-day gap has left many fans disappointed.

Fan reactions

Ever since the announcement, fans of the show have taken to social media to express their frustration and thoughts regarding this unexpected change.

“Paramount slowly killing the feeds. Within 2 years they will be gone for good. #BB27,” wrote another fan.

Also Read: Big Brother season 27 cast: Full list from Morgan Pope to Keanu Soto

No official reason was provided for the same but many fans speculate that this change could be to better suit Big Brother’s schedule. The show has previously had a two-night premiere but this time the premiere will be a 90-minute episode followed by the live feeds starting three days later.

Big Brother premieres Thursday, July 10 at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.

By Stuti Gupta