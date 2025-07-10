Big Brother 27: What is a dungeon master? Contestant Keanu Soto describes himself as one

Big Brother 27 is about to hit the screens very soon. All 16 houseguests have been revealed and their quirks unleashed. One of the contestants, Keanu Soto, a personal trainer and nutritionist from McKinney, Texas has highlighted his ability to step into different roles and narrate various stories by describing himself as a dungeon master in the fantasy role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons. Keanu Soto said he is Big Brother 2025's dungeon master(X)

"Been doing personal training for 15 years now. In that line of work, you do meet a variety of different folks," said Soto, as reported by USA Today. “I believe that coupled up with my ability to do improv and things of that nature, I feel like gives me the tools and ability to connect with a variety of folks.”

What is a dungeon master?

“Dungeon Masters (DMs) are the binding that bring every Dungeons and Dragons (DnD) game together. They bring the world to life, acting as narrator and referee whilst embodying every character the players meet. It is a DMs job to ensure that the adventure remains engaging and enjoyable for everyone involved,” describes Modular Realms.

A game of Dungeons and Dragons typically starts with an heir apparent’s mysterious disappearance which throws the kingdom into chaos as the royal family now quarrels over who gets to take power. In this backdrop, an ancient evil gradually begins to take form and “begins a slow but inexorable march to the elven realms in order to complete some vile rite”, as per DND Duet.

In this context, a dungeon master holds wide-ranging power as they carry the ability to steer the game and narrative in whichever direction they like. As Modular Realms shares, “Being a great Dungeon Master requires a mix of creativity, communication, adaptability, and quick thinking. Above all though, it's about having fun and sharing that experience with your friends.”

Soto believes his past role as a dungeon master has helped him think quickly on his feet, a skill he plans on using as a houseguest in Big Brother 27.

Big Brother 27 will kick off on Thursday (July 10) at 8 PM ET on CBS with a 90-minute premiere episode.

By Stuti Gupta