Did Dexter get taken off Netflix? Here's where to watch the series

Dexter, the beloved crime drama series, is set to leave Netflix on June 19, according to multiple media reports. The show made a surprising return on the platform last year. However, due to its license expiring, there is no update on whether the streaming giant will be able to hold on to the show any longer. A still from Dexter

The show’s plot follows a serial killer who takes it upon himself to track down and kill those whom he sees as having escaped the US justice system. It first aired on Showtime from 2006 to 2013 and came on Netflix two years after it went off cable. Although the earlier seasons were a huge success, the IMDb ratings for the show took a sharp decline towards the latter half.

When did Dexter first land on Netflix?

Dexter first came to Netflix in 2015 and stayed on until 2020, when it was abruptly taken down after its license expired. However, it gradually returned to the platform in specific regions in 2024 and made its way to Netflix US on July 19, 2024. Despite raking up an impressive 1.01 billion viewing hours since its re-release, the show will no longer be available on the platform starting June 19 of this year.

Where will Dexter be available for streaming now?

Although Dexter is leaving Netflix, fans will still be able to stream all eight seasons of the slasher series on Paramount+ with Showtime, which is available for $12.99/month.

As Netflix’s rival is the original home of Dexter, spin-offs Dexter: New Blood and Dexter: Original Sin are available for streaming on the platform. Additionally, the series' sequel, titled Dexter: Resurrection, will also be available for streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime on July 11.

According to Just Watch, viewers can also stream individual episodes of the show on Apple TV for $2.99 per episode. Meanwhile, Netflix UK and Canada will keep the show until March 31, 2026, per What’s on Netflix.

