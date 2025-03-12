Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Modern Family actor Eric Stonestreet to play the role of a suspected serial killer in Dexter: Resurrection

BySamarth Goyal
Mar 12, 2025 12:57 PM IST

Actor Eric Stonestreet will portray Al, a Kansas City native suspected of being a serial killer in Dexter: Resurrection

American actor Eric Stonestreet, widely recognized for his Emmy-winning performance in Modern Family, is stepping into an entirely different realm—one filled with suspense, crime, and serial killers. The actor has officially joined the cast of Dexter: Resurrection, the highly anticipated continuation of the Dexter saga, according to a report in Deadline.

Eric Stoneheart has joined the highly anticipated series Dexter: Resurrection
Eric Stoneheart has joined the highly anticipated series Dexter: Resurrection

In the new series, Stonestreet will take on the role of Al, a Kansas City native who finds himself under suspicion of being a serial killer. He is set to appear in four episodes, marking a stark departure from his comedic background. Alongside him, other rumored serial killers will be played by Neil Patrick Harris and Krysten Ritter, adding even more intrigue to the project.

Following the news, Stonestreet took to Instagram to confirm his involvement, sharing his excitement with fans. He wrote, “I too have some free agency news. Very excited to work with this outstanding group of people.”

Set to premiere this summer, Dexter: Resurrection will continue the twisted tale of Dexter Morgan, played by Michael C. Hall. The series will dive deeper into the mind of the forensic blood spatter analyst who leads a double life as a vigilante serial killer.

In addition to Stonestreet, the show boasts an impressive ensemble cast. Joining the lineup are Uma Thurman, Peter Dinklage, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Kadia Saraf, Dominic Fumusa, Emilia Suárez, and returning Dexter alumni Jennifer Carpenter, David Zayas, James Remar, and Jack Alcott.

The original Dexter series, which aired from 2006 to 2013, became a cultural phenomenon, following Dexter’s deadly pursuit of criminals who had escaped justice. The show won multiple awards, including four Emmys, two Golden Globes, and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

With Dexter: Resurrection, the franchise aims to recapture the thrill and suspense that made it a fan favourite. And with Stonestreet stepping into this dark new role, audiences can expect a gripping new chapter in the Dexter universe.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On