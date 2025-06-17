What's inside a Netflix House? Streaming giant to open entertainment venues in Philadelphia, Dallas, Las Vegas

Netflix is set to bring its most iconic stories to life with the grand opening of Netflix House, a series of permanent entertainment venues that blend immersive experiences, themed dining and interactive attractions. As per a report by Variety, the first two venues will open in late 2025 at King of Prussia Mall in Philadelphia and Galleria Dallas in Dallas. Whereas the third one will be in the BLVD Las Vegas in 2027. What is a Netflix House? Here's a sneak peek inside entertainment venues set to open in Dallas and Philadelphia(Netflix)

What's inside the Netflix House Philadelphia?

Netflix House Philadelphia will feature Wednesday: Eve of the Outcasts, a twisted school carnival filled with eerie games, chilling surprises and mysterious fortune-telling. Fans of the anime world can dive into One Piece: Quest for the Devil Fruit, where they must dodge villains and escape marines in a race against the Straw Hats.

Other Philadelphia highlights include Netflix Virtuals (VR gaming zones where visitors can step into the worlds of Netflix hits), Top 9 (a tech-enhanced mini golf course themed around nine fan-favorite stories), and the TUDUM Theater, which offers screenings, trivia nights, dine-in experiences and special events with celebrity appearances.

What's inside the Netflix House Dallas?

At Netflix House Dallas, guests can take part in Stranger Things: Escape the Dark, a spine-chilling mission to find three missing Hawkins residents. The venue will also host Squid Game: Survive the Trials, a permanent, high-stakes version of the popular experience where participants must outwit the Front Man and each other.

Dallas also introduces Netflix RePLAY, a dynamic game room packed with physical challenges, immersive story rooms and classic-style arcade games designed for friendly (or fierce) competition.

Netflix Bites

Both cities will house their own Netflix Bites restaurants, drawing inspiration from hit shows and offering a curated menu for fans.

Future rotations

Future rotating experiences will include themes from Bridgerton, Love is Blind, The Floor is Lava, Big Mouth, Outer Banks, Money Heist, the Knives Out franchise and Army of the Dead.

FAQs

What is Netflix House?

Netflix House is a new entertainment venue concept featuring immersive experiences, games, theaters and restaurants based on Netflix’s most popular shows and films.

Where is Netflix House opening first?

The first two locations will open in Philadelphia and Dallas in late 2025. A third will follow in Las Vegas in 2027.

What are the main attractions at Netflix House?

Key attractions include experiences like Stranger Things: Escape the Dark, Wednesday: Eve of the Outcasts, Squid Game: Survive the Trials, One Piece: Quest for the Devil Fruit, Netflix Virtuals, Top 9 mini golf and the TUDUM Theater.

Will there be food at Netflix House?

Yes, both Philadelphia and Dallas locations will feature Netflix Bites, a restaurant inspired by Netflix originals.