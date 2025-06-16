Search Search
Monday, Jun 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Titan the OceanGate Disaster review: Netflix documentary examines shocking reasons behind the tragic implosion

BySantanu Das
Jun 16, 2025 06:13 AM IST

Titan: The OceanGate Disaster investigates CEO Stockton Rush’s quest to view the wreck of the Titanic that led to the loss of five lives, including his own.

Some true stories are too outrageous to have occurred in the first place. The new Netflix documentary from writer-producer Mark Monroe, Titan: The OceanGate Submersible Disaster, is one of those kinds. It examines the vaulting ambition of one powerful CEO, Stockton Rush, that led to a very man-made tragedy. (Also read: Mountainhead movie review: A hangout trip with tech billionaires turns nasty in this blunt satire by Jesse Armstrong)

The new documentary charts the decades-long journey that ultimately led to a tragedy.
The new documentary charts the decades-long journey that ultimately led to a tragedy.

About the tragedy

The summer of 2023 turned into a frenzy of online speculation and coverage on the mysterious disappearance of the Titan submersible. The fatal accident claimed the lives of OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, British billionaire Hamish Harding, French Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, and his son Sulaiman Dawood. The documentary is less about the disaster, and arrives loaded with that information like a death knell waiting to be heard. Instead, this is more of an interrogation into the fact that why such a disaster took place in the first place, when it could have been entirely avoided.

The point of failure

This was not an unforeseen tragedy. As the documentary proceeds in sobering detail over decades-long archival footage, video interviews, audio messages, and legal proceedings, we are shown that there were clear signs and multiple warnings that were sidestepped for as long as they were, without any consequences. At the centre of this is the maddening ambition of CEO Stockton Rush, who went ahead with the idea of constructing the central cylinder of the Titan using carbon fibre instead of the commonly used titanium.

Multiple employees and engineers voiced their dissent, and upon no proper addressal of such a grave issue, were left with no choice but to leave. The documentary returns to this point multiple times over the course of its runtime, where the central unit that went ahead with the mission anyway was driven by a cult-like alignment with the lead voice.

Final thoughts

Tightly edited with a demonstrable point-of-view approach to the multiple concerns that came much before the actual implosion, Titan The Oceangate Disaster moves ahead with confidence and poise. The film, however, strangely remains cold in dissecting the response to this tragedy all over the world.

As much as it is a film about a truly alarming tragedy, at its heart, it is about how the powerful (big swinging d***, as Rush intended to become) get away without any consequences in the real world. Due to the rampant oversight of so many safety and regulatory concerns in the room where the powerful made the decisions, lives were lost. This is but one specific, unavoidable tragedy- but there are so many microaggressions that take place every day, inextricably linked to the common man's fate. Rules only apply to them.

Titan: The OceanGate Submersible Disaster is now available to stream on Netflix.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Titan the OceanGate Disaster review: Netflix documentary examines shocking reasons behind the tragic implosion
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 16, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On