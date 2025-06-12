Netflix announces Stranger Things animated spinoff Tales From '85: Release window, characters and more

Netflix is taking fans back to Hawkins, but this time, in animated style. At the Annecy Film Festival on Wednesday, the streaming giant revealed the first details for Stranger Things: Tales From '85, an animated spinoff set in the chilly winter months of 1985. Netflix reveals first details for upcoming animated spinoff series, Stranger Things: Tales from '85(Netflix)

Back to the mid-'80s

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 is set between Seasons 2 and 3 of the original series, according to Hollywood Reporter. The animated show brings back familiar faces and adds a new one. Meet Nikki, a fierce new character with a mohawk and a serious attitude. She teams up with the usual gang to take on strange monsters and solve a new paranormal mystery shaking up Hawkins.

Saturday morning nostalgia meets modern animation

Showrunner Eric Robles revealed that the idea came from Saturday morning cartoons like Scooby-Doo, Masters of the Universe and The Real Ghostbusters. But while the vibe is inspired by those retro shows, the look is much more modern. Think the animation styles of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Arcane, mixed with spooky Goosebumps-style visuals.

The character designs are by Meybis Ruiz Cruz, and the creepy creatures, including zombie pumpkins and a snow shark with teeth, are brought to life by Carlos Huante.

Familiar names behind the scenes

The Duffer Brothers, creators of Stranger Things, are executive producers of this animated series through their production company, Upside Down Pictures. They are joined by Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen (21 Laps), Hilary Leavitt and Eric Robles (Flying Bark Productions).

Release window

While there is no exact release date yet, Netflix confirmed that Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 will arrive sometime in 2026.

In the meantime, fans can gear up for the fifth and final season of the live-action Stranger Things, which will roll out in three parts: Part 1 hits on November 26, Part 2 lands on Christmas, and the series finale drops on New Year’s Eve.

