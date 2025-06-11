Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 3 to stream live on Netflix. Watch trailer

Netflix will live stream the third fight between Irish boxer Katie Taylor and Puerto Rico's Amanda Serrano from Madison Square Garden next month. On Wednesday, the streaming giant released a nearly two-minute trailer for the historic match, promoted by Most Valuable Promotions. Netflix to stream Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3(X/ Netflix)

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano

In the first-ever all-women's boxing card at the historic venue, Taylor has put her undisputed super lightweight title on the line. This will be the third time she faces Amanda Serrano.

Taylor holds a 24-1 record in boxing, losing out on just one occasion in her 25 matches so far. Serrano (47-3-1), meanwhile, is the current unified featherweight world champion and has won 47 games to date.

A description for the event states that 21 world title belts will be on the line across five fights, while the main card will feature entirely women's undisputed and unified women’s championship fights. This includes three undisputed championship bouts as well as two unified championship matches.

What to expect?

The maiden bout between Taylor and Serrano took place at Madison Square Garden in April 2022. This was the first time that two female boxers headlined the venue.

The closely contested match was won by the 38-year-old Irish boxer by a split decision and she retained her undisputed lightweight titles. The contest is often dubbed as one of the best in women's boxing. At that time, Sports Illustrated declared it as the 'Fight of the Year'.

Amid strong calls for a rematch, Taylor and Serrano came face to face again in November last year. Taylor won the rematch unanimously during the Jake Paul v Mike Tyson undercard.

Serrano had pulled out of the scheduled fight at Dublin’s 3 Arena in 2023 due to injury.

The November 2024 bout saw an estimated 74 million views around the world, setting yet another record in women’s boxing.

Taylor, a 2012 Olympic champion, has already expressed her wish to take on Serrano for a third time. “I’m 2-0 against Amanda, but it’s obviously a very special rivalry that delivers every time we step in the ring, so I think it’s only right that we have the trilogy,” The Irish News quoted Taylor as saying.

FAQs

1. What's the schedule for Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 3?

The bout takes place at the Madison Square Garden on July 11 and will be aired live on Netflix from 8 PM ET and 5 PM PT.

2. Where to buy tickets?

Tickets for the event can be purchased from Ticketmaster.com.

3. What happened in the last two bouts between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano?

Taylor currently holds a 2-0 record against Serrano.