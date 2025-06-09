Vikramaditya Motwane has a mic-drop reaction to Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos' comment on Sacred Games. See pic

Vikram Motwane's reaction to Ted Sarandos' comment

Vikram took to his Instagram stories and shared IMDb's 'The 50 Most Popular Indian Web Series of All Time'. Sacred Games topped the list with an average of 8.5 stars compiled from 95,000 reviews. He circled the most popular part in the headline and added a mic drop meme to the story.

A screengrab of Vikramaditya Motwane's Instagram stories. (Instagram/motwayne)

What Ted Sarandos said

On the WTF podcast with Nikhil Kamath, Ted Sarandos said, “Our very first Indian original show was Sacred Games. And I thought, ‘This is going to be great. People in India love movies. This is a TV show that feels as big as a movie, it has movie stars.’ What’s interesting about it is that it was very, very novel, but what I didn’t understand was that we were introducing a brand new kind of entertainment in a country the size of India,” he said.

“For me, if I did it all over again, would I have done Sacred Games a couple of years later, and did things that were more populist (instead)? Maybe. But we knew that India was going to be a slower journey to get to where we wanted to go. But it’s a great prize, at the end of the day. The addressable market is growing in the next couple of years in India, so it’s exciting," he added.

How did Anurag Kashyap react

Sharing a screengrab of a news report on Ted's statement, Kashyap took to Threads and wrote, “He should have started with Saas Bahu .. he would have done well. Which he is doing now Z. I always knew the tech guys are dumb when it comes to story telling but ted sarandos is the definition of dumb is what I didn’t know . Good to discover that. This explains everything now. (sic)”

About Sacred Games

Sacred Games was Netflix India's first original. Directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, it starred Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui and was received positively upon its release in 2018. Season 2, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, opened to mixed reviews, and the show was cancelled thereafter.