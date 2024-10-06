Delhi Police partners with Scooby-Doo to uncover scammers | Watch

Delhi Police came up with a unique way to alert callers about the increasing threats of financial frauds and scams and this time it has partnered with our favourite legendary 90s investigator 'Scooby Doobi'. Tapping into the current trend owing to Scooby Doo's series release, Delhi police created a new announcement video to raise awareness about the ongoing caller scams, who sometimes pose as police officers. A still from Delhi police's new 'Scooby Doo' campaign. (X)

In the video message, a Delhi police official partners with Scooby's team to alert callers about the potential scams. It warns them not to entertain video call requests from any unknown callers and not to believe if they claim to be police officials.

READ | Delhi police uncover massive illegal kidney racket led by MBA graduate

"Agar koi unknown video call aaye, mat uthana. Wo tumse kahega main police hoon, bilkul bharosa mat karna. Wo bas chahta tumko darana, tum bilkul mat darna," the video says.

The video also says that in case of any kind of fraud, the callers must dial 1930 and report such attempts to the Delhi police.

READ | Delhi man caught on camera being beaten up for ‘no public urination’ request

The PSA also features other characters from the popular cartoon like Fred, Shaggy, Daphne, and Velma, which is sure to trigger a sudden wave of nostalgia in all 90s kids.

From Panchayat to Pookie: Delhi Police's tale of creativity

However, this is not the first time Delhi police used memes and movie references to create awareness on sensitive issues. Earlier, it jumped onto the "Pookie" meme trend to deliver a message regarding road safety.

The said creative post featured a playful twist on the term “Pookie,” urging bikers and motorists to be careful on the road and not to forget that their loved ones are waiting for them. “You are someone’s Pookie. Forget excuses. Wear a helmet, if you do not want that someone to be Dukhi," the message read.

Before that, the Delhi Police used a Panchayat Season 3 reference to emphasize on road safety. Highlighting the clip from the scene where Sachiv ji takes charge of driving as the driver was drunk, the Delhi police shared an appreciation post for Sachiv Abhishek Tripathi. “Well done! Secretary Ji. Very well done," the post read.