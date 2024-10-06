21-year-old girl from Indore goes missing, details mental torture in last letter

A 21-year-old Masters of Computer Applications (MCA) student has been missing for two weeks from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, reported news agency PTI. A 21-year-old Masters of Computer Applications (MCA) student has been missing for two weeks from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu(PTI)

Her parents, based in Indore, have appealed to the Madhya Pradesh government to aid in tracing her.

Also Read: Delhi police uncover massive illegal kidney racket led by MBA graduate

Curiously, they alleged that before their daughter Ojasvi went missing from her NIT hostel on September 15, she had left them a letter detailing the mental torture and academic pressure she faced after becoming a class representative.

Ojasvi's mobile phone has also been switched off since she disappeared. Her parents unsuccessfully attempted to trace their daughter with the help of the Tamil Nadu police before making an appeal to the Madhya Pradesh government and Indore police.

Indore police commissioner Rakesh Gupta told PTI that he had discussed the case with the necessary authorities an the Indore police would help the parents in finding their daughter.

Ojasvi's father Nutesh Gupta claimed that going to NIT Trichy was the first time his daughter had gone outside her hometown to study

"Before going missing, my daughter left behind a letter in which she mentions the mental torture and academic pressure she faced after becoming a CR at NIT Trichy," Gupta said.

He alleged that Ojasvi was probably harassed by her classmates after she became a CR.

In a letter allegedly titled, "Sad reality of male-dominated world", Ojasvi Gupta had written that, "It's really hard for any woman to make men follow her or to accept her leadership, if she is not beautiful."

"It was my daughter's dream to get admission at NIT. Her dream was also fulfilled. But we had no idea she would disappear from the institute within a month," he said.

Ojasvi's elder brother, Palash Gupta, told PTI, that with every day she is not found, worries about her safety are increasing.