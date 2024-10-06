Delhi man caught on camera being beaten up for ‘no public urination’ request

A man has been arrested for assaulting a man sleeping on a footpath in Model Town, Delhi, on Friday, for asking him to not urinate in public. A man has been arrested for assaulting a man sleeping on a footpath in for asking him to not urinate in public. (Representational image)

The CCTV footage showed that the accused got off a two-wheeler and approaching a man sleeping on the footpath. He then woke him up and started beating him with a stick as two of his friends wait on the bike and watched, without helping the man on the footpath.

The brutal assault continues for 20 seconds, after which he starts retreating but he suddenly turns around and hits the man again for another 20 seconds.

The man is unable to get up during this time. The accused stops right when a car passes by and people are seen walking on a park track opposite the road.

He then promptly stops and runs away from the scene of the crime on the bike with his friends.

While the video shows one bystander noticing him beating the man while walking by, he simply continued on, without any help.

In an initial probe after analysing the CCTV footage, the police found out that Aryan, the accused, worked as a servant at a house in the same area as the crime.

On Thursday, he was also urinating in the open near a park when the victim, Ramfal, who worked at a nearby shop, tried to convince him to stop. An argument ensued between the two, and a day later, Aryan, showed up with his friends to beat up Ramfal.

After his arrest, Aryan was granted bail immediately. No information is available on the state of the victim and the friends who accompanied Aryan.