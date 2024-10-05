Delhi Police on Saturday said they had secured their first conviction under the new criminal laws as a Delhi court convicted a 20-year-old man in a burglary case within two months of his arrest and the registration of the first information report (FIR) at the Budh Vihar Police station. Sharing details of the crime, DCP Sidhu said that on July 9, the Budh Vihar police station received information about a burglary in a house. (Representational image)

The Rohini court awarded a sentence of three months of imprisonment to the convict, identified by his first name Neeraj, in its September 10 order, said deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu.

Sharing details of the crime, DCP Sidhu said that on July 9, the Budh Vihar police station received information about a burglary in a house. The complainant told police that some jewellery and household items were missing from the house. A case was registered under sections 305(a) (rheft in a dwelling house, or means of transportation or place of worship, etc.), 332(c) (house-trespass to commit offence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The convict Neeraj, a 20-year-old resident of Shakarpur, Delhi, was arrested the same day.

“The case was sent to the Rohini court for trial. During the trial, on the basis of the evidence collected by police, the charges were framed against the accused by the court. During trial, the accused pleaded guilty. The court found sufficient materials on record that established that the accused had committed the offence. On September 10, the court awarded a sentence of three months to the accused. This is the first conviction under new criminal laws in Delhi Police,” added DCP Sidhu.

The three new criminal laws – Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) — came into effect on July 1 this year. They replaced the old Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and Indian Evidence Act (IEA) respectively.