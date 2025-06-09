Search Search
Monday, Jun 09, 2025
Tony Awards 2025: Sarah Snook is Best Actress, Stranger Things wins big; check out full list of winners

ByAnanya Das
Jun 09, 2025 07:33 AM IST

Tony Awards 2025: Stranger Things The First Shadow won awards for Best Scenic Design of a Play, Best Lighting Design of a Play and Best Sound Design of a Play.

The 78th annual Tony Awards was hosted by Cynthia Erivo on Sunday in New York City. Succession star Sarah Snook took home the Tony Award trophy for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for her work in The Picture of Dorian Gray. Kara Young became the first Black person to win two Tonys consecutively. The nominations across 26 competitive categories were announced on May 1. (Also Read | Tony Awards cap a record-breaking post-pandemic Broadway season)

Tony Awards 2025: Sarah Snook accepts the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play award for The Picture of Dorian Gray.(REUTERS)
Tony Awards 2025: Sarah Snook accepts the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play award for The Picture of Dorian Gray.(REUTERS)

Check out the complete list of winners here:

Best Play

English

The Hills of California

John Proctor is the Villain

Oh, Mary!

Purpose- WINNER

Best Musical

Buena Vista Social Club

Dead Outlaw

Death Becomes Her

Maybe Happy Ending

Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical

Best Revival of a Play

Eureka Day- WINNER

Romeo + Juliet

Thornton Wilder's Our Town

Yellow Face

Best Revival of a Musical

Floyd Collins

Gypsy

Pirates! The Penzance Musical

Sunset Blvd.

Best Book of a Musical

Buena Vista Social Club

Dead Outlaw

Death Becomes Her

Maybe Happy Ending - WINNER

Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Dead Outlaw

Death Becomes Her

Maybe Happy Ending - WINNER

Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

George Clooney, Good Night, and Good Luck

Cole Escola, Oh, Mary!

Jon Michael Hill, Purpose

Daniel Dae Kim, Yellow Face

Harry Lennix, Purpose

Louis McCartney, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Laura Donnelly, The Hills of California

Mia Farrow, The Roommate

LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Purpose

Sadie Sink, John Proctor is the Villain

Sarah Snook, The Picture of Dorian Gray - WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Darren Criss, Maybe Happy Ending

Andrew Durand, Dead Outlaw

Tom Francis, Sunset Blvd.

Jonathan Groff, Just in Time

James Monroe Iglehart, A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical

Jeremy Jordan, Floyd Collins

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Megan Hilty, Death Becomes Her

Audra McDonald, Gypsy

Jasmine Amy Rogers, BOOP! The Musical

Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Blvd.

Jennifer Simard, Death Becomes Her

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Glenn Davis, Purpose

Gabriel Ebert, John Proctor is the Villain

Francis Jue, Yellow Face - WINNER

Bob Odenkirk, Glengarry Glen Ross

Conrad Ricamora, Oh, Mary!

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Tala Ashe, English

Jessica Hecht, Eureka Day

Marjan Neshat, English

Fina Strazza, John Proctor is the Villain

Kara Young, Purpose - WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Brooks Ashmanskas, SMASH

Jeb Brown, Dead Outlaw

Danny Burstein, Gypsy

Jak Malone, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical - WINNER

Taylor Trensch, Floyd Collins

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Natalie Venetia Belcon, Buena Vista Social Club - WINNER

Julia Knitel, Dead Outlaw

Gracie Lawrence, Just in Time

Justina Machado, Real Women Have Curves: The Musical

Joy Woods, Gypsy

Best Scenic Design of a Play

English

The Hills of California

The Picture of Dorian Gray

Stranger Things: The First Shadow - WINNER

Good Night, and Good Luck

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Swept Away

Maybe Happy Ending - WINNER

Buena Vista Social Club

Death Becomes Her

Just in Time

Best Costume Design of a Play

Brenda Abbandandolo, Good Night, and Good Luck

Marg Horwell, The Picture of Dorian Gray - WINNER

Rob Howell, The Hills of California

Holly Pierson, Oh, Mary!

Brigitte Reiffenstuel, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Dede Ayite, Buena Vista Social Club

Gregg Barnes, BOOP! The Musical

Clint Ramos, Maybe Happy Ending

Paul Tazewell, Death Becomes Her - WINNER

Catherine Zuber, Just in Time

Best Lighting Design of a Play

The Hills of California

Stranger Things: The First Shadow - WINNER

Good Night, and Good Luck

John Proctor is the Villain

The Picture of Dorian Gray

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Sunset Blvd. - WINNER

Buena Vista Social Club

Floyd Collins

Maybe Happy Ending

Death Becomes Her

Best Sound Design of a Play

Stranger Things: The First Shadow - WINNER

John Proctor is the Villain

Good Night, and Good Luck

The Hills of California

The Picture of Dorian Gray

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Buena Vista Social Club - WINNER

Sunset Blvd.

Just in Time

Maybe Happy Ending

Floyd Collins

Best Direction of a Play

Knud Adams, English

Sam Mendes, The Hills of California

Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary!

Danya Taymor, John Proctor is the Villain

Kip Williams, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Best Direction of a Musical

Saheem Ali, Buena Vista Social Club

Michael Arden, Maybe Happy Ending

David Cromer, Dead Outlaw

Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her

Jamie Lloyd, Sunset Blvd.

Best Choreography

SMASH

Gypsy

Death Becomes Her

BOOP! The Musical

Buena Vista Social Club - WINNER

Best Orchestrations

Just in Time

Maybe Happy Ending

Floyd Collins

Buena Vista Social Club - WINNER

Sunset Blvd.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Tony Awards 2025: Sarah Snook is Best Actress, Stranger Things wins big; check out full list of winners
