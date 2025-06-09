Tony Awards 2025: Sarah Snook is Best Actress, Stranger Things wins big; check out full list of winners

The 78th annual Tony Awards was hosted by Cynthia Erivo on Sunday in New York City. Succession star Sarah Snook took home the Tony Award trophy for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for her work in The Picture of Dorian Gray. Kara Young became the first Black person to win two Tonys consecutively. The nominations across 26 competitive categories were announced on May 1. (Also Read | Tony Awards cap a record-breaking post-pandemic Broadway season)

Tony Awards 2025: Sarah Snook accepts the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play award for The Picture of Dorian Gray.(REUTERS)