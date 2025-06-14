Search Search
Saturday, Jun 14, 2025
Smoke in Philadelphia: Wildfires in New Jersey worsen air quality

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Jun 14, 2025 11:49 AM IST

New Jersey's Burlington County wildfire grows to 3,250 acres, 30% contained, causing smoke to trigger 'Code Orange' air quality alerts in Philadelphia.

In New Jersey, a large wildfire is still growing in Burlington County, where 3,250 acres have been scorched, and the fire is 30 per cent contained, according to officials.

Smoke rises from the Jennings Creek Wildfire impacting Passaic County, NJ and Orange County, NY near Jennings Creek, New Jersey, U.S. November 9, 2024. New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection/Handout via REUTERS(via REUTERS)
As NJ's wildfires continue to rage, thick smoke drifts into the skies over Philadelphia and nearby areas, triggering air quality alerts.

The haze, largely carried in from the Allen Road fire in Ocean County, has led to a ‘Code Orange’ air quality alert. That means the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups, including children, older adults, and people with respiratory conditions like asthma.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights.
News / World News / US News / Smoke in Philadelphia: Wildfires in New Jersey worsen air quality
Saturday, June 14, 2025
