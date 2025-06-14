Smoke in Philadelphia: Wildfires in New Jersey worsen air quality

New Jersey's Burlington County wildfire grows to 3,250 acres, 30% contained, causing smoke to trigger 'Code Orange' air quality alerts in Philadelphia.
In New Jersey, a large wildfire is still growing in Burlington County, where 3,250 acres have been scorched, and the fire is 30 per cent contained, according to officials.
As NJ's wildfires continue to rage, thick smoke drifts into the skies over Philadelphia and nearby areas, triggering air quality alerts.
The haze, largely carried in from the Allen Road fire in Ocean County, has led to a ‘Code Orange’ air quality alert. That means the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups, including children, older adults, and people with respiratory conditions like asthma.