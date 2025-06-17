Jason Kidd to the New York Knicks? The latest on the Dallas Mavericks' HC's potential move

The New York Knicks are searching for a new head coach after firing Tom Thibodeau, and Jason Kidd is one of the candidates. Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd looks on during the Brooklyn Nets game at the American Airlines Center.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Kidd is currently the head coach of the Dallas Mavericks, who became the first team since the 2019-20 Golden State Warriors to miss the playoffs after playing the NBA Finals last season. He has a proven track record and might be a good fit for the Knicks, who need a final push to win the NBA championship after losing the Eastern Conference Finals this time.

Here is the latest on Jason Kidd and the New York Knicks saga:

Is Jason Kidd to the New York Knicks happening?

Jason Kidd's move to the New York Knicks is not a done deal, but according to reports, it's not totally off the table either.

According to a report by NBA Insider Ian Begley, the door on the Knicks and Jason Kidd is not completely closed. Several other reports have suggested the same thing as recently as last week, and that remains the case as of Monday.

The Knicks have an interview list ready. Former Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins will get the first interview. Mike Brown, most recently the head coach of the Sacramento Kings, is expected to interview after Jenkins.

While the Knicks may be looking at Jason Kidd, along with several others, one person they aren't after is the Chicago Bulls head coach, Billy Donovan. He is not a candidate for the Knicks’ job and is expected to sign an extension with Chicago.

The Knicks fired Tom Thibodeau as their season ended after the team lost to the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals. It was the first time the team had advanced to the conference final round in 25 years.

"When I was hired in 2020, I said this was my dream job. I am grateful that dreams became a reality. Thank you to our players and coaching staff who gave everything they had, and to everyone who makes this franchise special. I am proud of everything we accomplished together, including four playoff appearances and this year's run to the Eastern Conference finals -- our first in 25 years," Thibodeau had said at the time.