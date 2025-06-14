New York Knicks set to hold talks with Mike Brown, Taylor Jenkins for their head coach job: Report

The New York Knicks are in search of a new head coach and according to a report in ESPN, the team and the higher management are planning to hold talks with former Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown and former Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins for their head coaching job. The same report states that the meeting is expected to be held next week. The New York Knicks are set to hold talks with Mike Brown and Taylor Jenkins for their head coaching job. (Getty Images via AFP)

If the meetings go through next week, this will mark the first stage of formal interviews for the New York Knicks head coach post. It must be mentioned that this is not the first time that Brown has thrown his hat into the ring; he previously interviewed for the post in 2020.

He also made a strong impression, but the New York Knicks eventually hired Tom Thibodeau. The Knicks' hunt for a new coach has not been going according to plan, as several other teams have already rebuffed them in their search.

According to ESPN, the Dalles Mavericks rejected the Knicks' request to speak with their head coach, Jason Kidd, earlier this week.

The team also asked to speak with Atlanta Hawks head coach Quin Snyder, but they were denied. It must be mentioned that the Knicks began the hunt for a new coach after firing Tom Thibodeau last week.

This move surprised several fans after he had led the team to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in 25 years.

What is the resume of Crown and Jenkins?

Both Mike Brown and Taylor Jenkins have solid resumes, so it's no surprise that the New York Knicks are interested in using their services.

Brown was named the NBA Coach of the Year in his first season with the Sacramento Kings in 2022-23 after he helped the team end their longest playoff drought in NBA history at 16 seasons.

He had a 107-88 record in his two-plus seasons with the team. However, he was fired midway through his third season. Brown had previously coached Cleveland and the Lakers. Overall, he has a 455-304 career record, making the playoffs in seven of his nine full seasons.

Speaking of Jenkins, who was fired in March, had previously served as Grizzlies coach since 2019-20. The team made three postseason appearances with Jenkins, with one playoff series win.