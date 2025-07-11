Narivetta on OTT: Here's why you should not miss Tovino Thomas' latest socio-political thriller

Tovino Thomas' latest Malayalam film, Narivetta, made its digital debut a day earlier than the scheduled date on Sony LIV as well as on OTTplay Premium. It is now streaming in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam on these platforms. Here are a few reasons why you should not miss this gritty thriller online this weekend. Tovino Thomas and Suraj Venjaramoodu in Narivetta

Reasons to watch Tovino Thomas' Narivetta online



Sociopolitical drama based on true events

The film was praised mostly for its gripping story and poignant scenes that, being based on actual events, are bound to leave viewers in a state of shock and disbelief. It is admirable how well Narivetta captures a community's tenacious resistance against systemic injustice.

Gripping narrative

Varghese, the film's protagonist, is compelled to work as a police constable following his family's constant pleas. Shortly after joining, he and his team are sent to Wayanad to watch over a protest led by an Adivasi community against the state government. These people have taken over a restricted section of the forest in protest of the state government's ineffective land distribution. Over the course of a few days, Varghese encounters shocking events that drastically alter his life forever.

Strong performances

For his portrayal of Varghese, a character that experiences a range of emotional states before evolving into someone who defends the cause of others, Tovino Thomas is deserving of a great deal of appreciation. In addition to the Identity star, the audience will be left deeply affected by the main cast, which includes Suraj Venjaramoodu, Pranav Teophine, and Arya Salim. In a negative role, Tamil actor Cheran gives a strong performance.



Efficient making style in Narivetta

Narivetta has an excellent technical team behind it. The police thriller's details enhance the viewing experience as well. The film has just the appropriate amount of dramatic moments that will have a significant effect on spectators thanks to Anuraj Manohar's brilliant direction. Overall, Abin Joseph's screenplay offers an engaging viewing experience. The music by Jakes Bejoy complements the thriller perfectly. Narivetta is a captivating film which also owes to the works of editor Shameer Muhammad and cinematographer Vijay.