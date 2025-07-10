‘Too Much’ drops on Netflix: When will Megan Stalter-starrer's episodes be available?

Lena Dunham of ‘Girls’ fame is back on TV with Netflix’s ‘Too Much’. This time, she ain't acting, but tells the story of Jessica, a heartbroken New Yorker who moves to London hoping to start over. But her quiet escape gets complicated when she meets Felix, a charming and equally messy Brit. Megan Stalter and Will Sharpe, the leads find themselves navigating love, identity and emotional baggage in a world that feels confusing. Going by its glimpse, ‘Too Much’ is a classic Dunham, with a new kind of chaos. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming show. Too Much drops on Netflix on July 10(Netflix)

When is 'Too Much' releasing on Netflix?

Lena Dunham's ‘Too Much’ premieres Thursday, July 10, exclusively on Netflix. All 10 episodes will be available to binge, heartbreak and all, in one go.

How to stream the drama?

You will need a Netflix subscription to dive into Jessica and Felix’s messy world in ‘Too Much’. Netflix offers three plans:

Standard with ads for $7.99/month

Standard for $17.99/month

Premium for $24.99/month

The cast of ‘Too Much’ revealed

Led by Megan Stalter as Jessica and Will Sharpe as Felix, the cast is stacked with charm and surprises. From Emily Ratajkowski, Naomi Watts and Rhea Perlman to Andrew Scott, Jessica Alba and Rita Ora, it’s a super eclectic lineup, exactly the kind you'd expect in a show about love, loss and starting over in a new city.

Lena Dunham burst onto the Indie scene at just 23 with Tiny Furniture, a wry, intimate film that caught Hollywood’s eye. A mentorship with Judd Apatow followed, leading to ‘Girls’, a bold HBO series that redefined millennial womanhood on-screen. Where ‘Sex and the City’ was polished, ‘Girls’ was raw, awkward, and fearless, giving voice to a generation still figuring things out, mess and all.

