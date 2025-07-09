Ex-Browns coach blames Kelce’s 'budding romance' with Taylor Swift as reason for poor performance

Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce had a dismal performance last season and the ex-coach of the Cleveland Browns, Eric Mangini, has given his analysis for the tight-end's poor performance. Mangini claimed on the chat show Breakfast Ball that Kelce’s offseason commitments, including his relationship with pop star Taylor Swift, are behind his downfall. Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift at an NHL game. (Getty Images via AFP)

"When you look at his offseason last year, it was filled with everything but football," he said. "So, he's got the budding romance, he's on tour, he's traveling overseas, all that stuff, which is, which is great. Then he's got the TV show. So, he films the TV show. Good with that, too. Then he's got the podcast.”

He continued his scathing criticism, adding, “So he's got so many things in a shortened season, be which, you know, you're hoping the guys are going to get away from football and decompress, but not get away from football and 50 other things... I'm not angry at him taking advantage of the opportunities, but I do think that put him a little bit behind the eight-ball going into the season."

Kelce’s future with the Chiefs

Last season, the 10x Pro Bowler recorded 823 yards and three receiving touchdowns. This poor performance led many fans to speculate whether Kelce is now close to considering retirement from the sport. However, he has decided to return with the Chiefs for the 2025-26 NFL season.

During a press conference at the team’s minicamp last month, Kelce spoke about his future with the Chiefs in thorough detail. “The Chiefs organization knows how much I love them," he said. "I can't see myself ever playing anywhere else, so we will deal with that down the road when the time is right. But right now, I am focused on winning the championship this year."

The Chiefs will be facing the Arizona Cardinals for their first game of the 2025 NFL season on August 10.

By Stuti Gupta