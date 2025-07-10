Netflix’s ‘Queer Eye’ to conclude with season 10: Here's what we know about show's final chapter so far

‘Queer Eye’ is officially winding down as Netflix has confirmed that Season 10 will be the show’s last capping off a run that made it the streamer’s longest-running unscripted original. According to The Hollywood Reporter, filming for the final season is already underway in Washington, D.C. Netflix will end Queer Eye with Season 10 with production now underway in Washington, D.C.(@QueerEye/X)

It marks the end of a series that launched in 2018 and became an instant hit thanks to its emotional makeovers, vulnerable storytelling, and the charisma of the “Fab Five.”

Jeremiah Brent joins ‘Queer Eye’ for the final chapter

The core team-Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, and Tan France-returns for one more round. But there is one key change, Bobby Berk, who handled design duties since the start, left the show after Season 8. He was replaced by Jeremiah Brent in Season 9 and will continue to in Season 10.

The upcoming season follows the usual ‘Queer Eye’ formula: one city, a new batch of “heroes,” and heartfelt transformations. Washington, D.C., will be the final stop after earlier seasons filmed in cities like Atlanta, New Orleans, and Philadelphia.

By the end, the show will have completed 91 episodes, not counting the special run in Japan. That gives it a longer run than any other reality show in Netflix’s catalog.

Queer Eye: A cultural milestone

The Netflix reboot may have started as a modern twist on Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, but it quickly grew into something deeper. Over time, it became more about emotion than appearance.

Instead of just style makeovers, episodes explored issues like grief, identity, mental health, and confidence, subjects that hit home for many. It was these personal journeys that drew audiences in, far beyond fashion or food advice.

It wasn’t just viewers who embraced it. The series picked up 11 Emmys, including six wins in a row for Outstanding Structured Reality Program from 2018 through 2023.

As The Hollywood Reporter noted, Queer Eye helped shape Netflix’s reality content early on and set the tone for more emotionally rich storytelling in unscripted television.

‘Queer Eye’ Season 10: Familiar hands behind the scenes

The production team that guided the series from the start remains mostly unchanged. It’s produced by Scout Productions, with executive producers David Collins, Michael Williams, and Rob Eric. Showrunner Jennifer Lane also serves as an executive producer, along with ITV Entertainment’s Jordana Hochman, Mark Bracero, and Lyndsey Burr. The Fab Five hold EP credits as well.

Netflix hasn’t announced when ‘Queer Eye’ Season 10 will drop.

FAQs

1. Is Queer Eye ending after Season 10?

Yes, The Hollywood Reporter confirms Season 10 will be the final installment of Queer Eye.

2. Who replaced Bobby Berk on Queer Eye?

Jeremiah Brent took over as the design expert beginning in Season 9.

3. How many episodes does Queer Eye have in total?

The series will conclude with 91 episodes across 10 seasons and several specials.

4. Has Queer Eye won any awards during its run?

Yes, the series has earned 11 Emmy Awards, including six straight wins for best structured reality show.