Bhumi Pednekar steps out for dinner date in simple fit with Queer Eye's Tan France, sis Sakshi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar and Queer Eye fame Tan France were clicked outside a restaurant in Mumbai last night. The stylist, known for his fashion expertise on the Netflix reality TV series, is in India. After enjoying a lavish dinner at Sonam Kapoor's house to kickstart Christmas festivities, Tan went on a dinner date with Bhumi and her sister, Sakshi Pednekar. Bhumi Pednekar and Queer Eye's Tan France enjoyed a dinner date last night.

All about Bhumi's outfit for the dinner date

Bhumi wore a simple ensemble for the outing. She opted for a neutral theme - a white top and beige pants. The sleeveless blouse features a round neckline, a halter-style silhouette with ties on the back, a cropped hem, a snug fit, and ties on the side to add a gathered design to the top. Meanwhile, the linen pants have a mid-rise waist, drawstring ties, a flared silhouette, and a straight-leg fit.

The actor wore the beige and white ensemble with a black leather shoulder bag, a pearl bracelet, a bracelet watch, rings, and flats. With her hair left loose in a centre parting, Bhumi chose darkened brows, glossy pink lips, rouge-tinted cheeks, mascara-coated lashes, glowing skin, and winged eyeliner for the glam.

Decoding Tan France's look

The Queer Eye star is a fashion icon in his own right. Hitting the mark with a colourful ensemble, Tan nailed dinner date fashion in a yellow top and light blue denim pants. While the blouse features pressed collars, a baggy silhouette, a V slit on the neck, delicate embroidery on the cuffs, neckline and hem, a cropped length, and full-length billowy sleeves.

As for the jeans, the pants feature a mid-rise hem, side pockets, and a snug fit with folded cuffs. He styled the ensemble with rings, tan brown Chelsea boots, and a gold chain. The statement salt and pepper hair, styled in a coiffed and backswept style, and the trimmed beard gave the finishing touch.