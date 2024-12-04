Bhumi Pednekar steps out for dinner date in simple fit with Queer Eye's Tan France, sis Sakshi Pednekar
Queer Eye's Tan France and Bhumi Pednekar went on a dinner date. While Tan chose a colourful outfit, Bhumi wore a simple ensemble.
Bhumi Pednekar and Queer Eye fame Tan France were clicked outside a restaurant in Mumbai last night. The stylist, known for his fashion expertise on the Netflix reality TV series, is in India. After enjoying a lavish dinner at Sonam Kapoor's house to kickstart Christmas festivities, Tan went on a dinner date with Bhumi and her sister, Sakshi Pednekar.
Also Read | Step inside Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's Mumbai home as she decks it up for Christmas bash. Pics
All about Bhumi's outfit for the dinner date
Bhumi wore a simple ensemble for the outing. She opted for a neutral theme - a white top and beige pants. The sleeveless blouse features a round neckline, a halter-style silhouette with ties on the back, a cropped hem, a snug fit, and ties on the side to add a gathered design to the top. Meanwhile, the linen pants have a mid-rise waist, drawstring ties, a flared silhouette, and a straight-leg fit.
The actor wore the beige and white ensemble with a black leather shoulder bag, a pearl bracelet, a bracelet watch, rings, and flats. With her hair left loose in a centre parting, Bhumi chose darkened brows, glossy pink lips, rouge-tinted cheeks, mascara-coated lashes, glowing skin, and winged eyeliner for the glam.
Decoding Tan France's look
The Queer Eye star is a fashion icon in his own right. Hitting the mark with a colourful ensemble, Tan nailed dinner date fashion in a yellow top and light blue denim pants. While the blouse features pressed collars, a baggy silhouette, a V slit on the neck, delicate embroidery on the cuffs, neckline and hem, a cropped length, and full-length billowy sleeves.
As for the jeans, the pants feature a mid-rise hem, side pockets, and a snug fit with folded cuffs. He styled the ensemble with rings, tan brown Chelsea boots, and a gold chain. The statement salt and pepper hair, styled in a coiffed and backswept style, and the trimmed beard gave the finishing touch.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.