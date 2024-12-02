Step inside Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's Mumbai home as she decks it up for Christmas bash. Pics

Sonam Kapoor hosted her friends and family last night to kick off Christmas celebrations at her and Anand Ahuja's opulent Mumbai home. The guest list included Bhumi Pednekar, Tan France, Antara Motiwala Marwah, Pooja Dhingra, and others. Sonam shared pictures and videos from the celebrations on her Instagram stories. Let's take a peek inside her stunning decor. Sonam Kapoor hosted friends and family at her opulent Mumbai home.

Step inside Sonam Kapoor's gorgeous Christmas bash

Getting into the Christmas spirit right as December kicks off, Sonam invited her close friends to her Mumbai home. The actor decked up her house, which is nothing short of an art gallery with red, white, and green-themed decor to match the Christmas aesthetics. The snippets on Sonam's Instagram stories show the grazing table she put together to host her friends. The charcuterie board filled with crackers, various types of cheese, fruits, and nuts stole the show.

Sonam beautifully decorated her house with a Christmas theme in mind.

The star also arranged the surfaces of her home with gorgeous red floral arrangements in crystal vases, along with bright red candles arranged on silver candle holders. Sonam also put up a Christmas tree in her living room, decked with shimmering globes, twinkling lights, a Santa Claus toy climbing a ladder, a toy train going around the tree, and sparkling stars. Lastly, the crystal chandelier added an opulent shine to the decor.

Sonam Kapoor hosted her friends for a Christmas dinner at her home.

Sonam also invited Sarod and tabla players Pratik Shrivastava and Unmesh Banerjee to play for the gathering. The clip was shared by Bhumi Pednekar on her Instagram story with the caption, “So so beautiful.”

A look at Sonam Kapoor's table spread; Sarod and tabla players at Sonam Kapoor's Christmas gathering.

About Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's Mumbai home

In an interview with Architectural Digest, Sonam revealed that her Mumbai home represents a new chapter for her - as a woman, a collector, and a mother. It is also a homage to Indian craftsmanship, as the space is filled with stunning sculptures, beautiful artwork, and valuable pieces collected over the years by Sonam.