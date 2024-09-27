Shilpa Shetty aces apsaracore aesthetic in pearl saree

Shilpa Shetty’s impeccable fashion sense and the poise she carried her ivory saree reflected her graceful poise. Stunning in an ivory saree, she embraced apsara vibes in the saree and exuded a high-fashion oomph. The look captured a soft feminine touch with a pearlescent elegance. The outfit's statement piece was the heavily embellished pearl blouse. (Instagram/@theshilpashetty)

About Shilpa’s look

The chiffon saree draped elegantly around her, emanating a smooth, fluid look. The pleats were neatly tucked along the hemline, while the pallu fell over her elbows instead of her shoulders, to feature the statement piece of her outfit. The blouse had intricately detailed embellishments of layers of beads, encapsulating the fluid, movement in the structure of the blouse. The high neckline added a touch of modest sophistication, while the delicate strings of beads draping over the shoulders elevated the soft, sublime look. The blouse was intricately detailed with layers of beaded embellishments, capturing the fluid movement within its structured design.

The fine craftsmanship made the blouse truly breathtaking and mesmerizing. For accessories, her pearl mang tikka adhered to the ivory monochrome theme and the eye-catching pearl haath phool perfectly tied the entire look together. Since her outfit had a monochrome, neutral colour, she opted for glam makeup which included contoured cheekbones, defined eyebrows, nude lipstick, and mascara, and emphasised her eyes with a bold smoky eye look. Her hair was centre-parted and had soft waves that complemented her outfit well.

She captioned her pictures, “अप्सरा vibes 🤍✨ #SareeNotSorry” which reflected her unapologetic elegance and confidence. Shilpa radiated divine grace, channeling apsara-like ethereal beauty with a modern twist. The overall look was the perfect balance of traditional charm and contemporary chic, showcasing her sartorial finesse and impeccable style.

About her work front

Last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force as a cop, the 49-year-old actor will be seen on-screen again in the Kannada film KD – The Devil, playing the character Satyavati. It’s slated to release on November 13.