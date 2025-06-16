Taylor Swift’s $1.6 billion net worth to see massive gains? All about singer's 'masters deal'

Taylor Swift’s net worth is poised for a major boost after the singer announced she now owns the original masters of her first six studio albums. Taylor Swift's net worth is set to rise significantly after acquiring her original masters for six albums. (AFP)

The May 30 revelation marks a turning point in her financial empire, as full ownership of Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, and Reputation gives her exclusive control over licensing, royalties, and future earnings. Experts say this strategic move could add hundreds of millions to her already billion-dollar fortune.

Taylor Swift to witness significant boost to her net worth

According to Billboard, Swift reportedly paid around $360 million to regain ownership of her original recordings. However, experts told the news outlet that despite the steep price, the move is financially sound, as the long-term income from licensing and royalties is expected to far outweigh the initial cost.

According to Larry Miller, executive director of the Sony Audio Institute for Music Business and Technology, the Bad Blood singer’s ownership of her six original masters will significantly boost her “take-home pay.” He explained to Newsweek that with full control over licensing her original recordings for films, TV shows, and commercials, the singer stands to generate even more revenue.

He continued, “Under Braun's and Shamrock's ownership, Taylor declined requests to license the original masters for film and TV. Now they'll be licensed, and the old, much-loved masters will generate revenue for the rest of her life—and beyond." Miller added, “aylor has a powerful, trusted relationship with hundreds of millions of fans, and she can reignite interest in those six albums in a way that no other artist, company or investor can."

Drew Nobile is an associate professor of Music Theory at the University of Oregon, who revealed to the news outlet, “Swift's music catalog generates over $100 million per year from streaming alone, and of course, that will increase now that Swift owns the rights to her earlier recordings as well. The question is, how long it will take for her to recoup the reported amount of $360 million she paid for those rights.”

Tatiana Cirisano, vice president of Music Strategy at MIDiA Research, noted that Swift’s buyback of her masters unlocks multiple new “revenue streams.” He added, “She will absolutely see her take-home income increase, although I can't currently speculate by how much."

Joe Bennett, a forensic musicologist and professor at Berklee College of Music, echoed similar views, as he added, “Reacquiring the masters will almost certainly increase her income, and may well repay the reported $360 million investment.”

What is Taylor Swift’s net worth in 2025?

In October 2023, Swift was named a billionaire by Forbes, and her current net worth is $1.6 billion, as reported by Newsweek. The singer’s major contribution to her wealth comes from her music royalties and tours.