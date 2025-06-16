Hailey Bieber's cold shoulder on Justin Bieber's first Father's Day fuels rumors of rift

Hailey Bieber’s silence on social media during husband Justin Bieber’s first Father’s Day as a parent has raised eyebrows among fans, especially given the couple recently welcomed their first child. The quiet comes just weeks after the singer sparked backlash with a controversial Mother’s Day message that read, “Mother’s Day sucks a**,” as reported by Daily Mail. Many netizens interpreted the comment as a pointed jab amid Hailey’s first celebration as a mom. Hailey Bieber's silence on social media during Justin's first Father’s Day has sparked speculation about their relationship.(@justinbieber/X)

Also Read: Caitlyn Jenner departs Israel amid escalating Iranian missile threats, hails Trump: ‘Bye bye terrorists’

Hailey Bieber avoids wishing Father’s Day to Justin Bieber

While Hailey was active all day on Sunday, she did not share a heartfelt post or paragraph for Bieber on the occasion of Father’s Day, despite this being the singer’s first since becoming a parent. The couple who have been married for the last seven years have been spotted celebrating their son’s every milestone. Thus, no post for Father’s Day raised speculations of trouble in paradise for the couple.

Last month, Bieber faced backlash for his bizarre Mother’s Day wish for Hailey. Now it seems that the Rhode founder is just getting back at him with no post at all. While there were no posts from Hailey, the Baby singer kept himself busy on Father’s Day as he posted a series of troubling, profanity-filled posts on Sunday.

Also Read: Will PS Plus prices go up? Sony hints at possible hike as premium tiers gain more subscribers

Bieber shares angry posts on Father’s Day

On what should have been a joyful first Father’s Day, Justin Bieber took a surprisingly defiant turn on social media. Instead of sharing heartfelt tributes or family moments, the pop star posted a string of around 20 images, many featuring his newborn son, each captioned simply with the middle finger emoji.

A user wrote on Instagram, “That emoji is not right on your child's photo.” Another user wrote, “why you flicking off your son????”

He posted a weary-eyed selfie and captioned it, “I'm a dad that's not to be f***ed with.”

Despite not posting a tribute of her own, Hailey appeared to spend Father’s Day with her husband. Bieber shared several snaps from the day, including a selfie with a hibachi chef and a sweet photo of the model at a grand piano with baby Jack in her lap. Hailey later reposted that image to her Instagram Story but notably made no direct mention of Justin or any Father’s Day wishes.