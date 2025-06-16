Caitlyn Jenner departs Israel amid escalating Iranian missile threats, hails Trump: ‘Bye bye terrorists’

Caitlyn Jenner abandoned Israel on Saturday due to persistent Iranian missile assaults. After posting glimpses of her journey on social media, the 75-year-old Olympic gold medalist left the region, the Times of Israel reported. Caitlyn Jenner departed Israel on Saturday due to Iranian missile strikes. She shared her experience on social media, thanking Israeli leaders and calling for peace and liberation for the Iranian people amidst the ongoing conflict.(AP)

“What an incredible way it has been to celebrate Shabbat,” New York-born celebrity Mount Kisco posted on X Saturday.

“I am here in Israel, in Tel Aviv with you all. I am a friend, advocate, ally, and thank you to the Israeli people for making me family. We will prevail and liberate the poor Iranian people held hostage by terrorist thugs!”

Shehailed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump.

“The leadership by @IsraeliPM Bibi, and Israel’s closest ally President @realDonaldTrump will not allow this reckless violence towards so many continue. Israeli jets overhead in Iran now. (Bye bye terrorists),” Jenner said. “We will liberate Irans citizens Thank you to all allies! PEACE FOR ALL!”

Caitlyn Jenner spent ‘quiet’ night in Tel Aviv

In a post on Friday, the Olympic gold medalist opened up about her experience in Tel Aviv.

“A ‘quiet’ night in Tel Aviv. There is not a place I’d rather be, than with the brave people of Israel. God, please continue to shield and protect us,” Jenner wrote.

“We are back in the shelters in Tel Aviv. This looks like it is the third wave of attack from Iran.”

Jenner and conservative CNN analyst Scott Jennings seemed upbeat in earlier posts when they posted pictures of being inside an Israeli hotel and bomb bunker, where they sought cover as bombs descended on Tel Aviv.

The posts were made as the military strike against Iran and the subsequent retaliation campaign sealed the country's airports, preventing a group of Americans visiting Israel, including the former Olympian and conservative broadcaster, from exiting the country on Friday.

According to a Hollywood reporter, Jennings, 47, was traveling to the area for the first time, traveling to important towns like Jerusalem and Tel Aviv as well as kibbutz Nir Oz.