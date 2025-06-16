US Embassy in Tel Aviv suffers damage after Iran missile strikes | Video

A United States Embassy branch in Israel’s Tel Aviv suffered minor damage due to nearby Iranian strikes as the conflict between the latter two countries continues to escalate. However, no US personnel has been injured. No US personnel were injured during the strikes, said the US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.(Screengrab/X/@AZ_Intel_)

US Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, said that the US Embassy and Consulate will remain closed on Monday.

“Our @usembassyjlm US Embassy in Israel & Consulate will officially remain closed today as shelter in place still in effect. Some minor damage from concussions of Iranian missile hits near Embassy Branch in @TelAviv but no injuries to US personnel,” said Huckabee in a post on X.

“Thanks for those checking on your team working @usembassyjlm For any of the 700,000 Americans living is Israel, check Embassy website for updates re: travel advisories, airport re-opening, or official @usembassyjlm operations,” he said in a follow-up post.

Videos of the damage the US Embassy branch in Tel Aviv has suffered are going viral on social media. One such video shows glass window panes shattered inside the building.

HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos.

The damage to the US Embassy branch comes after Iran launched a barrage of missiles at Israel in retaliation to their attacks over the weekend. The two countries have been engaged in active military confrontation which has entered its fourth day now, with no signs of de-escalation in sight.

Iran-Israel conflict

The current military conflict between Israel and Iran was triggered by overnight strikes by the former under ‘Operation Rising Lion’, attacking several military and nuclear sites across Iran. Many key commanders and nuclear scientists were killed in Iran in the strikes. Iran has retaliated by launching air strikes across Israel.

Air raid sirens rang across Israel early Monday morning after Iran launched a new wave of missiles at Israel, killing at least five people and injuring dozens others, reported AP.

Iran fired a new wave of missile attacks on Israel early Monday, triggering air raid sirens across the country as emergency services reported at least five killed and dozens more wounded in the fourth day of open warfare between the regional foes that showed no sign of slowing.

According to Iran, it launched some 100 missiles and even vowed further retaliation against Israel for its actions against the country’s military and nuclear infrastructure.

At least 224 people in Iran have died in Israeli strikes since last Friday, the report added. In Israel, the death toll has touched 19.