Iranian general claims Pakistan will launch nuclear attack on Israel if Tehran is bombed

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
Jun 16, 2025 11:04 AM IST

There has been no statement from any Pakistani official confirming or commenting on the possibility of using nuclear weapons against Israel.

Mohsen Rezaei, a senior Iranian military commander and member of the national security council, has claimed that Pakistan has assured Iran it would respond with nuclear weapons if Israel uses nuclear missiles. 

Emergency personnel work at an impact site after missiles were launched from Iran to Israel, in Tel Aviv, Israel, June 16, 2025. (REUTERS)
Emergency personnel work at an impact site after missiles were launched from Iran to Israel, in Tel Aviv, Israel, June 16, 2025. (REUTERS)

He made the claim during a recent interview on Iranian state television. However, there has been no statement from any Pakistani official confirming or commenting on the possibility of using nuclear weapons against Israel.

“Pakistan has assured us that if Israel uses a nuclear bomb on Iran, they will attack Israel with a nuclear bomb,” said Rezaei.

Following a brief but tense missile exchange between Iran and Pakistan in early 2024, relations between the two countries appear to have improved. 

Iranian commander Mohsen Rezaei said Pakistan has pledged to stand by Iran and called for unity in the Muslim world. He also claimed that Tehran holds undisclosed capabilities that remain hidden from the international community.

On June 14, speaking in the national assembly, Pakistan’s defence minister Khawaja Asif called on Muslim nations to launch a united initiative against Israel. 

“Israel has targeted Iran, Yemen, and Palestine. If Muslim nations don’t unite now, each will face the same fate,” he warned.

He urged Muslim countries that have diplomatic relations with Israel to sever those ties immediately and called for the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to convene and develop a joint strategy in response.

(This is a developing story. Check for more updates.)

close

