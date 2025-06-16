Was Vance Boelter residing with his wife before Minnesota shooting? Jenny held with gun, ammo, cash and passports

The wife of a man accused of killing a Democratic congressman and her husband was taken into custody during a traffic check after police found a gun, ammo, cash, and passports in the trunk of her vehicle. Vance Boelter's wife Jenny Boetler (L) detained at Minnesota traffic stop with weapon, ammunition and more

In Onamia, Minnesota, cops halted Jenny Boelter at around 10 a.m. on Saturday, according to local news KTSP. However, it was unclear if the stop was a regular stop or a premeditated raid by law enforcement as part of their efforts to find Vance Luther Boelter, 57, who is suspected of murder.

Jenny and three of her traveling relatives were held for two to three hours while the police examined the vehicle and interrogated them.

Was Boelter residing with his wife Jenny?

Although it was unclear if the pair was residing together at the time of the assaults, police on Saturday afternoon raided Boelter's confirmed home in Camden, Minnesota.

Vance Boelter, 57, is accused of dressing as a fictitious police officer and operating what appeared to be a police vehicle on Saturday, shooting and killing Minnesota state Representative Melissa Hortman, 55, and her husband, Mark, and injuring state Senator John Hoffman, 60, and his wife, Yvette. According to his best friend, Boelter was a “strong” supporter of President Donald Trump.

The Hoffmans were assaulted at their home in Champlin, north of Minneapolis, while the Hortmans were attacked at their residence in Brooklyn Park, a Minneapolis suburb.

Hit list of Boelter

Boelter left behind a list of almost 70 targets, including Senator Tina Smith, Governor Tim Walz, and Representative Ilhan Omar. The list also included proponents of abortion, according to CNN and ABC News.

At a press conference, police stated that they are conducting a manhunt for Vance, who is assumed to be walking and has fled the area.

The FBI is in charge of the investigation and has offered a cash reward of up to $50,000 for information that results in Boelter's apprehension and conviction.