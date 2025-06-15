What was Melissa Hortman doing before Minnesota shooting? Details about US lawmaker's final meal revealed

The shootings targeted two Democratic lawmakers: Melissa Hortman and her husband were killed, while State Senator John Hoffman and his wife were wounded but survived. The suspect, 57-year-old Vance Boelter, impersonated a police officer to gain access to the lawmakers' homes and is currently the subject of a large manhunt involving the FBI and local law enforcement. Senator Amy Klobuchar dined with former House Speaker Melissa Hortman shortly before her tragic death.(@amyklobuchar.X)

Just hours before the tragic attack, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar shared a meal with former state House Speaker Melissa Hortman, unaware it would be their last meeting.

Amy Klobuchar expresses sorrow over Melissa Hortman's death

Early Saturday morning, at 5 am, Klobuchar received a call from Gov. Tim Walz explaining that Hortman and her husband had been shot and killed in what authorities are calling a politically motivated assassination. The senator has since expressed deep sorrow over the loss of her longtime colleague and friend.

Klobuchar told Politico, "I wish everyone had known her like we knew her. I was there when she was doorknocking in the beginning. … I was in county office and she was seeking the legislative office.” She added, “She was pretty no-nonsense. But in a kind way, with a lot of humor,” as reported by The New York Post.

Klobuchar reflected on the early days of her friendship with Hortman, recalling how their paths first crossed in 2004, five years into her role as Hennepin County Attorney, and the same year Hortman entered the Minnesota House of Representatives. Even then, she recounted, Hortman was a force of energy and compassion, balancing her new political role with personal commitments like teaching Sunday school and leading a Girl Scout troop. “She did it all with grace,” Klobuchar said.