Trump mocked over ‘tiny’ crowd at his military parade as video goes viral; Here's how many people attended the event

President Donald Trump faced criticism online Saturday after his military-themed birthday parade drew a smaller-than-expected crowd near the Washington Monument. The event, held to mark Trump’s birthday and the 250th anniversary of the US military, was also met with heavy protests and bad weather. Trump military parade, which reportedly cost an estimated $45 million, featured dozens of troops, tanks, and historical reenactors. (Getty Images via AFP)

The crowd appeared thin on the National Mall, with steady rain dampening the turnout. The parade, which reportedly cost an estimated $45 million, featured dozens of troops, tanks, and historical reenactors. However, several planned flyovers were canceled due to worsening weather conditions, while others were barely visible through thick cloud cover. The event also began 30 minutes early due to the forecast.

Netizen alleges ‘Trump’s birthday parade is TINY’

One of the Twitter user wrote, “That's not far from a busy weekend afternoon on the Mall size crowd. If you're able to throw around a football without annoying people, it's not a big crowd.”

Also Read: JD Vance blasted for children's behavior at Trump's military parade: 'They're out of control'

A different user wrote, “HAHAHA! The crowd for Trump’s birthday parade is TINY! They claimed 200,000 people would show up and it doesn’t even look like 1,000 showed up. How embarrassing for MAGA! No Kings blew this out of the water!!!”

Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, a senior fellow at the American Immigration Council, also weighed in. “Having been to several large events on the Mall in my years living in DC... that is not a big crowd. Oof,” he posted on X.

Trump waved at the crowd

Despite the weather and criticism, Trump smiled and waved from his seat as troops marched down Constitution Avenue. The event included US soldiers dressed in uniforms from the Revolutionary War, World War II, and other conflicts.

The estimated $45 million budget does not include the cost of potential damage to roads caused by the tanks. Army officials say they are prepared to cover those expenses, which could total between $3 million and $16 million.