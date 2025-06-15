JD Vance blasted for children's behavior at Trump's military parade: 'They're out of control'

Vice President J.D. Vance faced criticism for having his children with him during a military parade in Washington, D.C. The event showed off U.S. Army equipment and celebrated both the Army’s 250th anniversary and President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday. The Vance family stood with Donald and Melania Trump along the National Mall, where over 7,000 soldiers, tanks, military vehicles, bands, and fireworks were part of the celebration.(AFP)

JD Vance kids dubbed ‘uncontrollable’

Vance arrived with his wife, Usha, and their three children—Ewan, 8, Vivek, 5, and Maribel, 2. Some viewers called the children “uncontrollable” during the event.

Helicopters and World War II-era planes flew overhead, and Army parachutists landed near the White House’s ellipse, where the Vance family watched the parade.

While the parade was meant to honor the US military, many people online focused on the behavior of Vance’s kids.

Netizens react to JD Vance's kids behavior at parade

Social media erupted with criticism. One viewer wrote, “Oh good, J.D. Vance brought his uncontrollable kids.” “His kids are bad,” another simply said, as per Irish Star report.

A third comment read, “Troops in the parade looking slovenly, completely out of step. But the most embarrassing lack of discipline is on the stage.”

“JD Vance's kids can't sit still for 5 minutes! They're out of control, Generals are stepping in trying to distract them,” they finished.

While other people had very different reactions, where one of the netizen chimed, “I see that JD Vance brought along his Vanceling offspring. He thought they would really enjoy a military parade! But I never saw Trump's kids and grandkids. I really wanted to see Eric and Junior standing and taking the salute from their military compatriots.”

Another user wrote, “I love you very much JD Vance, Usha and beautiful kids!”

Vance and his wife have mostly kept their children out of the public eye. This changed during Trump’s recent presidential campaign. The couple married in 2014.