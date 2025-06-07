‘A huge mistake’: JD Vance addresses the Musk-Trump feud; urges reconciliation

Vice President JD Vance weighed in on the growing rift between Elon Musk and former President Donald Trump, calling the feud a “huge mistake” on Musk’s part and expressing hope for reconciliation. “Elon is entitled to his opinion,” Vance said during an interview with comedian Theo Von, which was released on Saturday. He added that he hopes the billionaire Tesla CEO “comes back into the fold”. JD Vance described the conflict between Elon Musk and Donald Trump as a significant error, expressing hope for reconciliation. Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

JD Vance discusses the Trump-Musk feud on podcast

Vance’s appearance on Von’s popular podcast, This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von, was recorded on Thursday, just as tensions flared between Trump and Musk. The two figures had exchanged sharp remarks on social media over Musk’s criticism of the Trump-backed One Big Beautiful Bill Act, deepening the public fallout.

On the podcast episode, the VP said, “I’m not saying he has to agree with the bill or agree with everything that I’m saying.” He continued, “I just think it’s a huge mistake for the world’s wealthiest man — I think one of the most transformational entrepreneurs ever — to be at war with the world’s most powerful man, who I think is doing more to save the country than anybody in my lifetime,” as reported by The New York Post.

Vance added, “I just think you’ve got to have some respect for him and say, ‘yeah, we don’t have to agree on every issue.’ But is this war actually in the interest of the country? I don’t think so.”

Vance hopes for Musk to ‘return to the fold’

Discussing the feud further, he said on the podcast, “Hopefully, Elon figures it out, comes back into the fold. I know the president was getting a little frustrated, feeling like some of the criticisms were unfair coming from Elon. But I think it has been very restrained, because the president doesn’t think that he needs to be in a blood feud with Elon Musk. And I actually think that if Elon chilled out a little bit everything would be fine.”

Despite Musk suggesting that Trump should be impeached and replaced by Vance, the vice president made his stance clear. He stood firmly by the President’s side, expressing unwavering support for him in an X post late Thursday night, even as the clash between Musk and Trump escalated publicly. He wrote, “President Trump has done more than any person in my lifetime to earn the trust of the movement he leads. I’m proud to stand beside him.”