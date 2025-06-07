‘Does Musk have access to Epstein files?’ Kash Patel reacts to Tesla CEO's ‘crazy’ Trump claim

Joe Rogan and FBI Director Kash Patel were literally stunned after hearing Elon Musk drop a bombshell claim that former President Donald Trump is mentioned in the long-sealed Jeffrey Epstein files. Elon Musk claims Trump is mentioned in Epstein files, shocking Joe Rogan and FBI Director Kash Patel during a podcast.(YouTube/PowerfulJRE/The Joe Rogan Experience)

During a nearly two-hour conversation between Rogan and Patel, on The Joe Rogan Experience, they were discussing rolling ‘Deep State’ theories, Hunter Biden’s laptop, and what theBiden administration did wrong, when Rogan’s producer interrupted with a tweet from Musk.

Musk’s post claimed that Trump appears in the Epstein files. “Time to drop the really big bomb. @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files,” he posted.

“Jesus Christ, that’s a crazy thing to say,” Rogan exclaimed, visibly rattled. He then asked Patel, “How does he know? Does he know that Donald Trump is in the Epstein files? Or does he have access to the Epstein files?”

“I don’t know how he would, but I’m just staying out of the Trump/Elon thing. That’s way outside my lane,” the FBI director responded. “I’m not participating in any of that conversation.”

Rogan, clearly shaken by Musk’s tweet, muttered that “someone should take Musk’s phone away,” as he tried to make sense of what the SpaceX and Tesla CEO had just alleged.

Trump, Epstein, and the missing transparency?

Interestingly, Trump and Epstein were indeed friendly in the 1990s, attending parties together and appearing in photos, but no evidence has publicly linked Trump to Epstein’s sex-trafficking crimes. However, a lawyer for Epstein said Friday that Epstein had told him Trump was not involved in his illicit activities.

Notably, even Attorney General Pam Bondi has repeatedly vowed transparency, but has yet to follow through.

Patel also explained to Rogan that people are unhappy that Epstein was able to negotiate a “sweetheart plea deal” for his crime nearly 20 years ago.

During Trump's first term, “I’ve said, [FBI Deputy Director] Dan Bongino said, we’ve reviewed all the information, and the American public is going to get as much as we can release,” he said.

“He killed himself. Do you think, let's play out the logical conclusion of this? Do you think that myself, Bongino, and others would participate in hiding information about Epstein's grotesque activities, or do you think we would also participate in not prosecuting people we had evidence to prosecute people on?”

“But the problem is there's been like 15 years of people coming in and creating fictions about this that doesn't exist,” Patel added.