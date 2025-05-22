Aaron Rodgers, Joe Rogan discuss Elon Musk in latest podcast: ‘Billions of tax payers' money…'

Joe Rogan and NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers came out strongly in support of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, criticising mainstream media for what they described as “unfair treatment” of the billionaire entrepreneur. Joe Rogan and Aaron Rodgers talk about media coverage surrounding Elon Musk in latest podcast

“There’s a study that shows 96% of mainstream media coverage of Elon Musk is negative, meanwhile, he saved those astronauts trapped in space. You didn’t hear a peep” Rogan said on the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast during conversation with Rodgers.

Joe Rogan was referring to the March 18 return of NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry “Butch” Wilmore, who had spent nine months on the International Space Station (ISS). They landed safely in the Gulf of Mexico aboard a SpaceX Dragon capsule.

Rodgers backed his sentiments praising Musk’s role in emergencies. “And what he does when there are natural disasters with Starlink,” he said, signalling to Musk’s satellite internet service, which has been used in several disaster-hit areas around the world.

“He’s revolutionizing space travel and satellite internet availability all over the world,” Rogan added.

Rodgers also pointed out the financial benefits of Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) claiming that Musk saved “billions of tax payers' money from funding stupid programs all over the world.”

Rogan recounted his interaction with Elomn Musk over this issue of “mismanagement of government funds, saying, “He (Musk) said billions were sent out with no receipts at all. He said if this was a public company, they would be delisted and all the executives would be thrown in prison. But in the government it’s just business as usual.”

“How come nobody has gone to prison is my main question to Donald Trump and his administration?” Rodgers asked.

To which Rogan responded, Well, the Trump administration is only 100 or 130 days old, it takes time to understand what the f*** happened.”

‘Trying to hide all good stuff’: Rodgers

Earlier in March too, Rogan had spoken about the media ignoring what he called a huge achievement in space exploration.

“They’re trying to sh*t on everything he does and hide all the good stuff,” Rogan said. “You didn’t hear a peep about Elon rescuing those astronauts. That should have been livestreamed on all of the news all day long.”

In response to media criticism, Musk posted online that the negative stories are part of a campaign to damage his image. “The goal of the left is to destroy my influence. So they relentlessly push negative propaganda about me like the fake Nazi stuff and ignore anything positive. They are evil,” Musk wrote.