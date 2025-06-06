Elon Musk plotting revenge to destroy Trump's MAGA legacy? Congressman's big reveal

Bromance between Donald Trump and Elon Musk is officially over, and with the Tesla boss's last-night post, it’s now officially gone nuclear. Elon Musk may have once been Trump’s tech-world ally, but now, he looks more like the billionaire poised to rewrite MAGA’s future.(AFP)

With Trump vs Musk reamping up some in Washington, believe Musk isn’t just walking away, he’s preparing to strike back.

Their falling out became impossible to ignore after Musk openly slammed Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ as a bloated disaster. Trump, never one to stay silent, fired back by accusing Musk of selfish motives, claiming the tech billionaire was only opposed to the legislation because it threatened electric vehicle subsidies for Tesla.

But Musk wasn’t done; he posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Time to drop the really big bomb. @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!”

Is Musk gearing up to take down the MAGA empire?

Congressman Thomas Massie, a Republican from Kentucky, told Daily Mail, “Elon was never in this for EV tax credits, his dance with politicians has cost him way more money than it ever made him. And he knew that going in.”

“So many politicians get into politics for their own personal benefit, and I think that's why they have a hard time imagining somebody like Elon judging a bill for what's good for his wallet instead of what's good for the country.”

Massie has been amplifying Musk’s critiques of Trump’s legislation and is fully aware he might earn a Trump-backed primary challenger because of it. “I hope Elon stays engaged in politics,” the ex-MAGA loyalist added.

“I think he's learning he needs to be involved in primary elections instead of the general elections, because not all Republicans are created equal.”

However, now some might wonder if Massie is hoping to benefit personally from Musk’s support, but he swiftly dismissed the noting: “I'm not running for Senate, that's the same circus with different clowns. I'm not doing it.”

“I'll trust the guy who can land rockets backwards to do the math more than I trust the politicians in DC.”